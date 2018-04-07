Jim Meyer joins Meyer Shank Racing as co-owner

Verizon IndyCar Series competitors, Michael Shank Racing, has announced that they will rebrand to become Meyer Shank Racing after the arrival of the team’s new co-owner Jim Meyer. Jim, the CEO of the Sirius XM radio broadcast company in the United States, will enter the world of motorsport with this appointment, having been a fan of IndyCar for much of his life.

The news of Meyer’s appointment to the team was announced on Friday, with Meyer citing his respect for how Michael Shank went about setting up his team as a reason for why he has gotten onboard with MSR.

“I have been thinking about a way to be involved in the sport for a long time, but didn’t have a clear path in mind until I met Mike (Shank),” said Meyer, “We are very different people, but he really impressed me with what he has done to build this organization and some of the risks he took along the way. “I knew early on that he was the kind of person that I wanted to partner with and I really respect what he has done. We share the dream of winning the Indianapolis 500 and I’m really excited to be working towards that with Mike.”

Michael Shank Racing began back in 2004 when Shank himself mortgaged his house in order to afford an IMSA Prototype. The team soon entered the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship, with the highlights of their time in the sport so far being victories at the 2012 Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 2016 Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Shank has long been trying to expand into the Verizon IndyCar Series. After numerous attempts, including a one-off entry in conjunction with Andretti Autosports in last year’s Indianapolis 500, the team finally got on the grid with their own car for the start of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series. This was made possible with help from Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, who have a technical alliance with MSR.

The team made their debut at the opening round of the season, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, last month, with their driver Jack Harvey sadly retiring from the race mid-way through. The team, who will henceforth race under the Meyer Shank Racing banner, will take part in five more races this season. The highlight of their part-time schedule will, of course, be the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 in May, Harvey will be out on track in the #60 Honda at Long Beach, Mid-Ohio, Portland and Sonoma.