Jordan Cane Joins Douglas Motorsport for Season

Jordan Cane announced last night on his social media that he will join the Douglas Motorsport team for the remainder of the BRDC British F3 Championship season. The Brit enters his second year in the series, though has also revealed his departure from Formula Renault.

Cane went into the year expecting to race with the Fortec Motorsport outfit in Eurocup, though was not present at the opening round and has confirmed his plans for the year have been cancelled, likely due to funding issues.

He raced for the Douglas team last season, picking up three victories and despite missing the opening two rounds due to age restrictions finished eighth overall. While he did not plan to race in the series this year, filled in for the injured Alexandra Mohnhaupt at Oulton Park.

Despite having just a single day of testing, in which he was one of the top 3, he finished seventh in his first race, only to crash during the reverse grid event and fracturing and causing ligament damage to his thumb. While he admits, this has been an issue in recent testing, it will not stop him from competing at the next round at Rockingham on 28-29 April.

Cane along with twelve other drivers were out testing at Snetterton today, with the Douglas driver finishing third overall, under half a second behind pace setter Nicolai Kjaergaard.

With temperatures hitting 25°C in Norfolk, it proved prime conditions for many of the drivers. Kjaergaard set the pace with a during the cooler morning ahead of Kush Maini. The Indian would be the only driver to improve in the afternoon going fastest and getting the gap down to four tenths with Cane in third. Behind the leading three race winners Linus Lundqvist and Manuel Maldonado continued their form going fourth and fifth respectively.

It’s official, we are back for another great season with Douglas Motorsport in British F3, we were planning on doing Formula Renault Eurocup but things didn’t materialise as expected and the opportunity to race with Wayne again was too good to miss! pic.twitter.com/gm3C8vg3bO — Jordan Cane (@jordancane2Bn1) April 19, 2018

Cane’s inclusion at Douglas raises questions on the future of Mohnhaupt at the team, with the Mexican’s MomoF4 Team announcing their withdrawal from the NACAM F4 Championship three days ago. Mohnhaupt was third in the standings with two rounds to go.