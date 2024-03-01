Cresswell in GB3 championship title hunt with Elite Motorsport

McKenzy Cresswell is gunning for the 2024 GB3 Championship title in his second season with Elite Motorsport.

The BRDC Rising Star who lives in Weybridge, Surrey, celebrated his 18th birthday last month and embarks on his third season in GB3 having finished 11th and fourth in the final standings over the past two years.

He accumulated nine podiums, eight last year including victory at Silverstone in July. Indeed, Cresswell headed for the final GB3 event of the season at Donington Park in title contention despite the season starting poorly at Oulton Park for McKenzy.

Prior to entering GB3 in 2022, Cresswell won more races, claimed more fastest laps, and scored more podiums than any other driver in his “rookie” British F4 season in 2021, finishing third in the final standings, just 26-points behind the title winner.

Although born in the UK, Cresswell moved to Austin, Texas, when he was four-years-old, returning to the UK just before his 12th birthday and is currently a senior at a US High School in Cobham, Surrey. This year he is balancing demands of motor racing with his Advanced Placement exams. He’s also a keen skier and relaxes by fishing in the river Thames.

McKenzy, who took part in GB3 testing at MotorLand Aragón recently, takes up the story:

How do you feel about your 2023 GB3 season?

“With exception of the first round at Oulton Park, we were on the pace for the entirety of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, after the misfortune of that first round, we were last in the

Championship with only 4 points, so it became a season of catch-up; but every round we were improving and ended up clawing our way back to 4th in the championship. A season of

what-ifs, but that’s racing.”

To What Do You Attribute the Improvement in Performance over 2022?

“Two things mainly. Firstly, the organizers raised the minimum car weight for 2023 by 10kg.

Several of us taller drivers couldn’t get down to the minimum in 2022; I ran most of the

season about 8kg overweight. Secondly the switch to Elite was critical. Their car suited me very well and they have an incredible depth of engineering talent, which kept us at the front all season.”

What Have You Learnt?

“GB3 is a great championship to develop as a driver. There are endless lessons to be learnt and experience to be gained but the main thing that stands out to me is the importance of

consistency.

“Not to put too finer point on it, despite offers following our F3 cameo last year at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring, we simply didn’t have the budget to move up to F3 in 2024.

“Winning races and being fast is one thing, but what really can make or break your season is how you minimise your losses and ensure you are scoring as many points as possible when not right at the front.”

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Why return to GB3 for a third season?

“Since I wanted to remain racing single-seaters in Europe, the choice for 2024 came down to a third season in GB3 or switch to FRECA or Eurocup-3. We weighed up our options, and

returning to GB3 made the most sense.

“It is a cost-effective championship that is growing in popularity and exposure, and now with the addition of Hungaroring, the calendar is on par with its European counterparts.”

Why Stay with Elite Motorsport?

“Elite has proven its quality at this level and have shown they have a strong package as

well as a very talented engineering core. I am well integrated into the team having done a

full year with them already, so staying on for this year made the most sense.

“We gained a lot of experience, and especially towards the end of the season, started to show what we were capable of, achieving some great results.”

What do you think of the FIA ladder system?

“The interest in FIA F2 and FIA F3 has never been greater. Streamlining the pathway to F1 and ensuring all the races are on the F1 programme and shown on TV was a brilliant move. With the extra interest, hopefully more can be done to help fund drivers who have the talent to be in FIA F3 but not the money.”

What are your ambitions for this season on and off the track?

“I must win the championship this season! I’m staying with a great team, and we’ve shown we can run at the front. I just need to leave the bad luck of Oulton Park last season behind.

“I’ll also be embarking on a major campaign to attract sponsors and investors to help me get on the F3 grid next year.

“Importantly, I’m also doing my Advanced Placement exams this Spring, so time management is something I’m having to pay a lot of attention to.”

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

How Do You Win the Title?

“As was shown last year, the key to winning the championship is consistency. Making sure that you are always finish inside the top-five and banking as many points as possible is the easiest way to increase your chances at winning the title.

“Obviously, we need to be winning races regularly, but making the most out of the bad days is what it ultimately comes down to, and something that we need to work on off the back of our 2023 campaign.”

Eddie Ives, Team Owner and Manager at Elite Motorsport, commented:

“I’m very pleased and proud that McKenzy has chosen to remain in GB3 with Elite Motorsport.

“McKenzy was superfast in 2023 and had it not been for an unlucky opening event last season, I’m fairly confident he would have been fighting for the overall title throughout the season.

“As a team we are working hard to improve various aspects of our excellent GB3 package.

“With the continuity of having McKenzy with us again this coming season, I’m confident this will provide a very strong 2024 GB3 campaign for us.”