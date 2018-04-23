Moto3

Late Break Sees Martin Win in Austin

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin broke away from a fierce pack of riders to claim victory in Sunday’s Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas. The Spaniard proved too strong for Enea Bastianini, taking the championship lead in the process, with a frenetic fight for the final rostrum position going down to the very last corner.

The early stages of the race provided the platform for some unlikely names to challenge for the lead with Sky VR46 rookie Dennis Foggia hitting the front on lap three. Unfortunately for the Italian, his fortunes would take a nose dive later in proceedings as he fell all the way out of the points as the pre-race favourites took over.

Martin grabbed the lead decisively with six laps to go, outbraking Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio into turn twelve, and the Spaniard’s relentless pace eventually stretched the leading group out. Bastianini responded quickly, moving straight through into second, but the crucial slipstream had been lost and Martin wouldn’t be brought back.

In the battle for third, Di Giannantonio looked to have taken control with a late-braking move on Bezzecchi at the start of the last lap but the no.21 was swallowed up by Philipp Oettl on the back straight towards turn twelve. Their squabbling allowed Bezzecchi to ghost through and despite a desperate last-corner lunge from Fabio, the Argentine winner would claim his second consecutive rostrum.

Andrea Migno took advantage of Di Giannantonio’s late desperation to steal fourth with Oettl relegated to sixth in the end. Jakub Kornfeil stormed through from 21st on the grid to seventh, beating pre-race championship leader Aron Canet in the process, while Tatsuki Suzuki and Livio Loi rounded out the top ten.

 

Moto3 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto339:12.869
233. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing+1.451
312. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP+4.112
416. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+4.172
521. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+4.186
665. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing+4.374
784. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP+5.452
844. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+7.971
924. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+8.287
1011. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy+8.711
1171. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+10.909
1219. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+13.745
1340. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+14.532
1417. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power+16.071
1575. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+16.181
1610. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+19.895
1772. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+23.516
1848. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing+23.757
1976. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power+25.424
2014. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team+25.439
215. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai+33.897
2222. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+38.352
2341. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+38.362
2423. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+59.078
NC42. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai+5 Laps
NC8. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+12 Laps
NC7. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+15 Laps
NC27. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+16 Laps

