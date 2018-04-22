Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

Lorenzo Colombo Secures Maiden Eurocup Pole Position at Monza

Lorenzo Colombo - JD Motorsport
Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

Lorenzo Colombo took pole position for JD Motorsport in the second Qualifying session of the weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, with the Italian denying Max Fewtrell by just 0.065 seconds.

With the second group on track being significantly faster than the first group, Colombo’s best lap of 1:49.378s was enough to take his and JD Motorsport’s maiden Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series pole position, while R-ace GP’s Fewtrell, who will be looking to put behind him the disappointment of a pointless race on Saturday, will start third on the grid due to the nature of the split Qualifying sessions the championship utilises.

Joining Colombo on the front row was the pacesetter from the first group, Christian Lundgaard, with the Dane setting the pace in that group with a lap of 1:49.988s, but such was the improvement in track conditions for group two, the MP Motorsport drivers time was beaten by no fewer than six drivers!

Joining Fewtrell on row two will be Yifei Ye from Josef Kaufmann Racing, who on Saturday became the first Chinese driver to win a Eurocup race, while row three will see Logan Sargeant of R-ace GP line-up alongside Richard Verschoor of Josef Kaufmann Racing.

Oscar Piastri will start seventh for Arden Motorsport alongside MP Motorsport’s Max Defourny, while the top ten will be rounded out by Tech 1 Racing’s Alexander Smolyar and the third MP Motorsport driver in the field, Alex Peroni.

Despite setting a time better than Lundgaard, Arthur Rougier will start outside the top ten for Fortec Motorsports in eleventh, alongside his fellow Renault Sport Academy star Victor Martins of R-ace GP.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
161Lorenzo ColomboITAJD Motorsport1:49.378
231Christian LundgaardDENMP Motorsport1:49.988
31Max FewtrellGBRR-ace GP1:49.443
416Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing1:50.147
52Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP1:49.536
612Richard VerschoorNEDJosef Kaufmann Racing1:50.257
741Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport1:49.811
833Max DefournyBELMP Motorsport1:50.268
922Alexander SmolyarRUSTech 1 Racing1:49.857
1032Alex PeroniAUSMP Motorsport1:50.468
1187Arthur RougierFRAFortec Motorsports1:49.887
124Victor MartinsFRAR-ace GP1:50.506
1385Raul GuzmanMEXFortec Motorsports1:50.029
1462Thomas MaxwellAUSJD Motorsport1:50.569
153Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP1:50.049
1653Eliseo MartinezESPAVF by Adrian Valles1:50.670
1724Frank BirdGBRTech 1 Racing1:50.090
1823Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing1:50.805
1942Alexander VartanyanRUSArden Motorsport1:50.098
2052Xavier LloverasESPAVF by Adrian Valles1:50.896
2121Neil VerhagenUSATech 1 Racing1:50.203
2211Clement NovalakGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing1:50.905
2354Christian MunozCOLAVF by Adrian Valles1:50.780
2486Christian HahnBRZFortec Motorsports1:51.617
2551Axel MatusMEXAVF by Adrian Valles1:51.217
2643Sami TaoufikMORArden Motorsport1:51.649
2784Vladimir TziortzisRUSFortec Motorsports1:51.391
2863Najiy RazakMYSJD Motorsport1:51.665

