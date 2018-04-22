Lorenzo Colombo Secures Maiden Eurocup Pole Position at Monza

Lorenzo Colombo took pole position for JD Motorsport in the second Qualifying session of the weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, with the Italian denying Max Fewtrell by just 0.065 seconds.

With the second group on track being significantly faster than the first group, Colombo’s best lap of 1:49.378s was enough to take his and JD Motorsport’s maiden Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series pole position, while R-ace GP’s Fewtrell, who will be looking to put behind him the disappointment of a pointless race on Saturday, will start third on the grid due to the nature of the split Qualifying sessions the championship utilises.

Joining Colombo on the front row was the pacesetter from the first group, Christian Lundgaard, with the Dane setting the pace in that group with a lap of 1:49.988s, but such was the improvement in track conditions for group two, the MP Motorsport drivers time was beaten by no fewer than six drivers!

Joining Fewtrell on row two will be Yifei Ye from Josef Kaufmann Racing, who on Saturday became the first Chinese driver to win a Eurocup race, while row three will see Logan Sargeant of R-ace GP line-up alongside Richard Verschoor of Josef Kaufmann Racing.

Oscar Piastri will start seventh for Arden Motorsport alongside MP Motorsport’s Max Defourny, while the top ten will be rounded out by Tech 1 Racing’s Alexander Smolyar and the third MP Motorsport driver in the field, Alex Peroni.

Despite setting a time better than Lundgaard, Arthur Rougier will start outside the top ten for Fortec Motorsports in eleventh, alongside his fellow Renault Sport Academy star Victor Martins of R-ace GP.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 2 Qualifying Result