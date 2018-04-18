Max Fewtrell: “It is great to start the season with a nearly perfect first meeting”

Max Fewtrell secured his first win of the 2018 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Championship season on Sunday as he led from start to finish at the Circuit Paul Ricard, with the victory seeing him take the early advantage in the championship standings.

After taking pole position on Friday, the R-ace GP driver converted it into the lead at the start, and despite a safety car intervention and the close attention of Yifei Ye, he was able to take his second career Eurocup win, having done so at the Red Bull Ring in 2017 whilst with Tech 1 Racing.

“It is great to start the season with a nearly perfect first meeting,” said Fewtrell on RenaultSport.com. “I was disappointed yesterday, but my second place was still a great result.

“We got a good start and did what we know how to do best! After the safety car, Yifei was very fast and I couldn’t really break away. I had to push in the last laps to make sure I was safe.”

The opening race of the weekend did not go to plan, despite having started again from pole position, but he was quick to congratulate team-mate Logan Sargeant for his performance and the victory, and feels the young American is sure to be a contender for more wins and possibly the championship in 2018.

“I want to first congratulate Logan for his superb race,” said Fewtrell. “We are under the same management and we were team mates for a few years in karting, so we’ve known each other for a long time.

“Can he be a threat this year? I think this race answered that question!”

The Renault Sport Academy star admitted he was disappointed with his start in that first race, with a clutch issue preventing him from converting that pole position into a win, but he was still happy to secure second place and a good haul of points.

“With the numerous start procedures, I think we had a clutch problem,” said Fewtrell. “I don’t like looking for excuses, but we need to take a look at this.

“In any case, I’m delighted we scored a lot of points today for the team.”

Fewtrell will head to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza with the championship lead, and he admits it will be more difficult to hold onto leads thanks to the slipstreaming nature of the Italian circuit, but he is keeping his focus on doing what he needs to do.

“Next week at Monza, I hope we will be as strong as this weekend, although it’s a bit more difficult to lead due to the slipstream,” said Fewtrell.

“Nevertheless, we’re not looking too far ahead and we will take the sessions one at a time.”