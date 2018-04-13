Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

Max Fewtrell Takes First Pole Position of 2018 Eurocup Season at Paul Ricard

Max Fewtrell will start race two from pole position
Credit: Marc de Mattia / DPPI

Max Fewtrell took the first pole position on offer for the 2018 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 season at the Circuit Paul Ricard, with the British racer set to lead the field away from the grid in Sunday’s second race of the weekend.

Fewtrell, a member of the Renault Sport Academy, switched from Tech 1 Racing to R-ace GP for his second season in Eurocup, and the Briton delivered a storming lap of 2:02.531s in the first of the two Qualifying groups, a lap that Group B pacesetter Yifei Ye could not beat.

Ye set a best time of 2:02.594s in his group to join Fewtrell on the front row for Josef Kaufmann Racing, while row two will see another member of the Renault Sport Academy, Victor Martins in third alongside R-ace GP team-mate Logan Sargeant.

Christian Lundgaard, another one of Renault’s young stars, will start from fifth on the grid for MP Motorsport, with the Dane being joined on row three by Oscar Piastri of Arden Motorsport, who led a trio of Australians ahead of Alex Peroni of MP Motorsport and Thomas Maxwell of JD Motorsport, who will share row four.

Former Red Bull Junior Richard Verschoor will start his first race with Josef Kaufmann Racing from ninth on the grid, while Max Defourny, one of the favourites for the championship, rounded out the top ten for MP Motorsport.

Whereas a former Red Bull star will start inside the top ten, the current representative on the grid, Neil Verhagen, will be disappointed with his own starting position, with the American set to start sixteenth for Tech 1 Racing.

Qualifying for Race 1 will take place on Saturday morning.

Circuit Paul Ricard Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
11Max FewtrellGBRR-ace GP2:02.531
216Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing2:02.594
34Victor MartinsFRAR-ace GP2:03.193
42Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP2:02.630
531Christian LundgaardDENMP Motorsport2:03.278
641Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport2:02.981
732Alex PeroniAUSMP Motorsport2:03.450
862Thomas MaxwellAUSJD Motorsport2:03.239
912Richard VerschoorNEDJosef Kaufmann Racing2:03.558
1033Max DefournyBELMP Motorsport2:03.249
1122Alexander SmolyarRUSTech 1 Racing2:03.714
123Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP2:03.428
1385Raul GuzmanMEXFortec Motorsports2:03.752
1461Lorenzo ColomboITAJD Motorsport2:03.448
1542Alexander VartanyanRUSArden Motorsport2:03.787
1621Neil VerhagenUSATech 1 Racing2:03.486
1724Frank BirdGBRTech 1 Racing2:03.813
1887Arthur RougierFRAFortec Motorsports2:03.796
1943Sami TaoufikMORArden Motorsport2:03.921
2053Eliseo MartinezESPAVF by Adrian Valles2:03.858
2152Xavier LloverasESPAVF by Adrian Valles2:04.112
2254Christian MunozCOLAVF by Adrian Valles2:04.348
2311Clement NovalakGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing2:04.390
2451Axel MatosMEXAVF by Adrian Valles2:04.376
2563Najiy RazakMYSJD Motorsport2:05.756
2623Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing2:04.792
2784Vladimir TziortzisRUSFortec Motorsports2:04.950

