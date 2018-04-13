Max Fewtrell Takes First Pole Position of 2018 Eurocup Season at Paul Ricard

Max Fewtrell took the first pole position on offer for the 2018 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 season at the Circuit Paul Ricard, with the British racer set to lead the field away from the grid in Sunday’s second race of the weekend.

Fewtrell, a member of the Renault Sport Academy, switched from Tech 1 Racing to R-ace GP for his second season in Eurocup, and the Briton delivered a storming lap of 2:02.531s in the first of the two Qualifying groups, a lap that Group B pacesetter Yifei Ye could not beat.

Ye set a best time of 2:02.594s in his group to join Fewtrell on the front row for Josef Kaufmann Racing, while row two will see another member of the Renault Sport Academy, Victor Martins in third alongside R-ace GP team-mate Logan Sargeant.

Christian Lundgaard, another one of Renault’s young stars, will start from fifth on the grid for MP Motorsport, with the Dane being joined on row three by Oscar Piastri of Arden Motorsport, who led a trio of Australians ahead of Alex Peroni of MP Motorsport and Thomas Maxwell of JD Motorsport, who will share row four.

Former Red Bull Junior Richard Verschoor will start his first race with Josef Kaufmann Racing from ninth on the grid, while Max Defourny, one of the favourites for the championship, rounded out the top ten for MP Motorsport.

Whereas a former Red Bull star will start inside the top ten, the current representative on the grid, Neil Verhagen, will be disappointed with his own starting position, with the American set to start sixteenth for Tech 1 Racing.

Qualifying for Race 1 will take place on Saturday morning.

Circuit Paul Ricard Race 2 Qualifying Result