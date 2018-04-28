Michelisz Storms to WTCR Race One Pole Position in Hungary

BRC Racing‘s Norbert Michelisz has secured pole position for the first race of his home FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) event. The Hungarian driver set a fastest lap of 1:52.644, setting a new track record in the process.

The local driver went out early in the session to set his time and cemented the pace he showed in both Free Practice sessions to claim pole position. Munnich Motorport‘s Esteban Guerrieri set a time that was two tenths slower than Michelisz to get on the front row, however the Argetine driver is looking a lot faster than he was in Morocco.

“Its only Saturday but the atmosphere is amazing, so I want to say a big thank you to the fans who have been here so early to support me,” said Michelisz.

“I’m really happy with the result, the car was working perfectly from the first session this morning. I had clear laps and they were the key to this pole position as that I was driving at ninety-nine per cent and not one hundred per cent on this fast flowing track.”

Row two sees Thed Bjork in the YMR Hyundai in third place ahead of Morocco double race winner Gabriele Tarquini in the second BRC Racing Hyundai, making it three Korean cars in the top four.

Yann Ehrlacher qualified his Munnich Motorport Honda in fifth place to share row three with his uncle and fellow rival Yvan Muller alongside him in the second YMR Hyundai i30 N TCR.

Daniel Nagy was the quickest of the two Wildcard entries competing this weekend, posting a quick enough time to put his M1RA Racing Hyundai in seventh place. He shares row four with former Rob Huff in the Sebastien Loeb Racing Vokswagen Golf. Huff had previously been as high as fifth earlier in the session.

An all Honda lineup completes the fifth row as the third Munnich Motorport Honda of James Thompson claimed ninth place after showing some good pace during Free Practice and has Benjamin Lessennes, the youngest driver in the WTCR field alongside him completing the top ten.

Lessennes had a much better showing in this session after his Morocco woes, however he was handed a five place grid penalty for not respecting Pit Lane rules.

The Audi’s have suffered on the Hungarian circuit and Qualifying was no exception as Jean-Karl Vernay was the fastest of Audi drivers in eleventh place. Local driver Mato Homola was the quickest Peugeot in fifteenth place whilst John Filippi will start as the highest placed CUPRA in sixteenth place after hitting the tyre barriers at the chicane.

The second Wildcard entry of Attila Tassi lines up his KCMG Honda in twenty-first after being a lot quicker during the Free Pracice sessions, however his event is being used as a warm up for the Hungarian’s focus championship which is the TCR Europe Series this year.

With Both Huff and Thompson inside the top ten, former three time British Touring Car Champion Gordon Shedden had a very difficult session where he ended up in twenty-fifth place overall.

WTCR Race One gets underway at two o’clock UK time and can be seen on the FIA WTCR Facebook page here.