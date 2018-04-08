MotoGP

Miller Takes Surprise Pole in Argentina

Jack Miller - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jack Miller was rewarded for a slick-tyre gamble in qualifying as he claimed his maiden MotoGP pole position in Argentina. The Australian was the only rider to risk dry tyres on a damp Termas de Rio Hondo track and would go onto snatch pole from Dani Pedrosa in the dying seconds of Q2.

The headlines earlier in the day where made by championship leader Andrea Dovizioso who was left stranded outside the top ten in final practice by the rain. This forced the Italian to go through Q1 but disaster was soon averted as Dovizioso eased through, which was more than could be said for his team-mate Jorge Lorenzo who will line up fourteenth tomorrow.

Aleix Espargaro was the other rider to advance from the first session and looked set to convert that into a front row start, the Aprilia man taking provisional pole early on. Following his first run, Miller decided to switch to slicks in an attempt to climb up the order and while Marc Marquez would make the same call, the world champion aborted after a single lap and reverted back to wets.

Having stayed on wet tyres throughout, Pedrosa looked set to be rewarded with pole after clocking a 1:47.330 in the dying seconds, edging him ahead of Johann Zarco, but three nerve-jangling laps on a slippery circuit brought rewards for Miller who had sufficient tyre temperature to set a 1:47.153 last time around, earning him a memorable pole position.

Zarco will start third ahead of the sensational Tito Rabat who grabbed fourth for Avintia, just ahead of Alex Rins with Marquez only sixth after a mistake-ridden session. Espargaro slipped to seventh ahead of Dovizioso and Maverick Vinales with Cal Crutchlow and Valentino Rossi forced to start from row four, tenth and eleventh respectively.

 

2018 Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
143. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:47.153Q2
226. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:47.330Q2
35. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:47.365Q2
453. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:47.681Q2
542. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:47.743Q2
693. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:47.754Q2
741. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:37.845Q2
84. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:48.247Q2
925. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:49.044Q2
1035. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:49.304Q2
1146. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:49.326Q2
1229. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:49.975Q2
1317. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:49.878Q1
1499. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:50.063Q1
1545. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:50.175Q1
1644. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:50.324Q1
1710. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:50.364Q1
189. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:50.449Q1
1919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:50.606Q1
2012. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:50.833Q1
2138. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:51.007Q1
2221. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:51.012Q1
2355. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:51.142Q1
2430. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:51.387Q1

Related Posts