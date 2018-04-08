Simmons Hangs on for Second Win of the Weekend

Ayrton Simmons concluded the Brands Hatch weekend around the Indy circuit with his second win of the season. The 16-year-old started on pole, but hardly took an easy victory in damp conditions.

The JHR Developments driver leaves the weekend with an almost perfect result and the F4 British Championship lead ensuring, he’ll be the man to beat as the grid heads to Thruxton.

A damp track meant Simmons would be cautious off the line with Dennis Hauger hoping to rescue his weekend alongside him. Simmons struggled off the line, with Hauger blocking Paavo Tonteri who tried to go around the outside of all of them.

Kiern Jewiss pressured Simmons, forcing Hauger onto the outside of Druids. He looked to have made the move, but Simmons continued lack of traction allowed Jewiss to take the lead into Graham Hill.

This didn’t last long though and on lap three Jewiss, who had been breaking away found the limit, slipping to the outside of Clearways and dropping behind Simmons and Hauger.

A safety car interrupted proceedings when Sebastian Alvarez went for the overtake on Lucca Allen into Graham Hill only for Allen to close the door and the two cars interlock wheels, coming to a halt on the back straight.

With 4 minutes to go, Simmons led the field, but was immediately under pressure from Hauger. The Red Bull Junior driver went for the overtake into Paddock, but ran wide, dropping to the back.

This left Simmons free to take the win from Jewiss and Tonteri who completed a strong weekend for Double R Racing. Joining them in the leading group was Seb Priaulx having remained in contention since the second lap.

Behind the leaders, Josh Skelton ended his maiden weekend with a positive fifth place, that was despite a poor restart behind the safety car seeing pressure from Hampus Ericsson. The pair held on when two of their rivals spun in the closing laps, handing Jack Doohan and Patrik Pasma top eight finishes from the back. Hauger hobbled home in ninth.