Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0

Ye Dominates Opening Qualifying at Monza for Maiden Eurocup Pole

Yifei Ye - Josef Kaufmann Racing
Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

Yifei Ye took his maiden Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series pole position on Saturday in dominant fashion as he topped his group by more than four-tenths of a second, while the first group was more than eight-tenths back.

Ye was in the second group that took to the track on Saturday morning, with the Josef Kaufmann Racing setting the pace with a best lap of 1:48.772s, 0.404 seconds clear of MP Motorsport’s Christian Lundgaard, while Richard Verschoor was third fastest in the group, also for Josef Kaufmann Racing.

Lorenzo Colombo was quickest in the opening group but only after having a lap reinstated, with the JD Motorsport driver initially having a time deleted for exceeding track limits at turn eleven.  Investigations after the session saw his time of 1:49.591s given back to him, meaning he ended  0.038 seconds clear of R-ace GP’s Max Fewtrell.

Unfortunately for Colombo, a four-place grid penalty carried over from race two at the Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend moves him back to sixth on the grid, moving Lundgaard up to second, Fewtrell to third and Verschoor to fourth, while Tech 1 Racing’s Alexander Smolyar will start fifth.

Victor Martins will start seventh for R-ace GP ahead of Arden Motorsport’s Oscar Piastri, while MP Motorsport’s Alex Peroni and R-ace GP’s Charles Milesi completed the top ten.

A week on from winning the opening race of the season, Logan Sargeant has it all to do, with the American down in sixteenth, while Red Bull-backed Neil Verhagen is even further back in twentieth.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
116Yifei YeCHNJosef Kaufmann Racing1:48.772
261Lorenzo ColomboITAJD Motorsport1:49.591
331Christian LundgaardDENMP Motorsport1:49.176
41Max FewtrellGBRR-ace GP1:49.629
512Richard VerschoorNEDJosef Kaufmann Racing1:49.179
622Alexander SmolyarRUSTech 1 Racing1:49.630
74Victor MartinsFRAR-ace GP1:49.269
841Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport1:49.857
932Alex PeroniAUSMP Motorsport1:49.479
103Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP1:49.978
1133Max DefournyBELMP Motorsport1:49.534
1224Frank BirdGBRTech 1 Racing1:50.178
1353Eliseo MartinezESPAVF by Adrian Valles1:49.622
1487Arthur RougierFRAFortec Motorsports1:50.222
1523Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing1:49.667
162Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP1:50.259
1762Thomas MaxwellAUSJD Motorsport1:49.841
1842Alexander VartanyanRUSArden Motorsport1:50.540
1943Sami TaoufikMORArden Motorsport1:49.909
2021Neil VerhagenUSATech 1 Racing1:50.775
2111Clement NovalakGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing1:50.358
2284Vladimir TziortzisRUSFortec Motorsports1:50.779
2352Xavier LloverasESPAVF by Adrian Valles1:50.394
2485Raul GuzmanMEXFortec Motorsports1:50.864
2563Najiy RazakMYSJD Motorsport1:50.566
2654Christian MunozCOLAVF by Adrian Valles1:50.879
2786Christian HahnBRZFortec MotorsportsNo Time
2851Axel MatusMEXAVF by Adrian Valles1:51.028

