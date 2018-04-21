Ye Dominates Opening Qualifying at Monza for Maiden Eurocup Pole

Yifei Ye took his maiden Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series pole position on Saturday in dominant fashion as he topped his group by more than four-tenths of a second, while the first group was more than eight-tenths back.

Ye was in the second group that took to the track on Saturday morning, with the Josef Kaufmann Racing setting the pace with a best lap of 1:48.772s, 0.404 seconds clear of MP Motorsport’s Christian Lundgaard, while Richard Verschoor was third fastest in the group, also for Josef Kaufmann Racing.

Lorenzo Colombo was quickest in the opening group but only after having a lap reinstated, with the JD Motorsport driver initially having a time deleted for exceeding track limits at turn eleven. Investigations after the session saw his time of 1:49.591s given back to him, meaning he ended 0.038 seconds clear of R-ace GP’s Max Fewtrell.

Unfortunately for Colombo, a four-place grid penalty carried over from race two at the Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend moves him back to sixth on the grid, moving Lundgaard up to second, Fewtrell to third and Verschoor to fourth, while Tech 1 Racing’s Alexander Smolyar will start fifth.

Victor Martins will start seventh for R-ace GP ahead of Arden Motorsport’s Oscar Piastri, while MP Motorsport’s Alex Peroni and R-ace GP’s Charles Milesi completed the top ten.

A week on from winning the opening race of the season, Logan Sargeant has it all to do, with the American down in sixteenth, while Red Bull-backed Neil Verhagen is even further back in twentieth.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race 1 Qualifying Result