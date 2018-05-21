Moto3

Arenas Takes Shock Win after Late Drama

Albert Arenas - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Albert Arenas took his maiden Grand Prix victory in surprising and controversial circumstances after a chaotic French Grand Prix at Le Mans. The win had originally gone to Fabio Di Giannantonio after a last corner collision between Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin but a three-second penalty for an earlier shortcut saw him relegated to fourth, handing victory to Arenas.

A ten-rider group had broken away at the front but the mayhem truly began with just over a lap remaining as Enea Bastianini crashed out of fourth at the last corner. The Leopard Honda was struck by Jakub Kornfeil but miraculously, the Czech rider vaulted over the errant machine and landed on both wheels, continuing into the last lap. Kornfeil was already racing with a sanction hanging over his own head having landed a 1.8s penalty for shortcutting the Chemin Aux Boeufs corner in the early laps.

The turn 10/11 chicane had also been cut by Di Giannantonio later in proceedings and this would prove critical in the final reckoning. The Italian had apparently ridden a perfect tactical race to overtake Bezzecchi and Martin to snatch the lead in the final sector of the last lap, a move that led to the championship leader highsiding and taking down Martin. However, Fabio’s three-second penalty was announced moments after the finish, cutting his celebrations short.

As a result, despite running fourth with two corners remaining and crossing the line in second, Arenas was awarded the victory with Andrea Migno completing an Angel Nieto Team 1-2. Niccolo Antonelli appeared to have taken third but he had also fallen foul of race direction for an illegal shortcut, promoting Marcos Ramirez to third with Di Giannantonio slotting in ahead of his compatriot in fourth once his penalty was applied.

Kornfeil’s reward for his motocross-style escape was sixth position ahead of Tony Arbolino while Aron Canet recovered from the back of the grid to finish eighth, just ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki and Jaume Masia.

 

Moto3 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
175. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto337:40.056
216. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+0.160
342. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai+0.709
421. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+0.811
523. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+2.305
684. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP+5.487
714. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team+7.577
844. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+11.190
924. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+11.517
105. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai+11.704
1140. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+12.011
1217. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power+12.073
1376. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power+12.358
1410. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+12.481
1565. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing+12.746
1671. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+12.808
1727. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+14.397
1822. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+28.015
1972. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+36.479
2041. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+59.917
2111. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy+1:07.363
NC12. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP+1 Lap
NC88. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+1 Lap
NC7. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+1 Lap
NC33. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing+2 Laps
NC48. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing+8 Laps
NC8. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+13 Laps
NC19. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+19 Laps

