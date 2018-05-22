Charles Milesi Storms to Maiden Eurocup Victory at Silverstone

After inheriting pole position when Lorenzo Colombo had his best lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Silverstone, Charles Milesi converted that into a maiden Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series victory on Sunday.

Milesi held onto the lead into turn one and despite pressure from R-ace GP team-mate Logan Sargeant, the Frenchman was able to withstand anything the American had to offer, finally taking the chequered flag 2.056 seconds to the good.

Sargeant remained second to make it a one-two for the French team, while Yifei Ye’s excellent season continued with the Josef Kaufmann Racing racer making it to the bottom step of the podium to edge ten points clear in the championship standings leaving the British circuit.

Max Defourny initially thought he had finished fourth for MP Motorsport, but a twenty-five second penalty for failing to slow down sufficiently in a yellow flag zone relegated him down to fourteenth, allowing Oscar Piastri to ultimately claim the position for Arden Motorsport.

Both Defourny and Piastri had earlier found their way ahead of MP Motorsport’s Christian Lundgaard, but the Dane was able to claim fifth again once Defourny took his penalty, ensuring the Renault Sport Academy driver left Silverstone still sitting second in the championship standings, one point ahead of Sargeant.

Victor Martins took sixth for R-ace GP after passing Alexander Smolyar with three laps remaining, with the Russian ultimately seventh ahead of Colombo, who climbed from thirteenth on the grid to take eighth for JD Motorsport, while Raul Guzman of Fortec Motorsports and Aleksandr Vartanyan of Arden Motorsport completed the top ten.

There has now been six races in the books in 2018, and four of them have been won by R-ace GP drivers, with Max Fewtrell the only double winner so far. The Briton could not match his victorious performance from race one at Silverstone however, with the Renault Sport Academy racer ending well outside the points having started fourteenth after a first lap incident that also involved Frank Bird, Thomas Maxwell and Arthur Rougier.