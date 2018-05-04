Cody Ware making Cup season debut at Dover

Cody Ware will make his return to the cockpit of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car on Sunday, driving the #51 Chevrolet Camaro for Rick Ware Racing at Dover International Speedway. Ware tweeted his plans for the weekend on Thursday afternoon.

“No driver for the #51 for this weekend,”he posted, “[S]o looks like I get to race for the family this weekend! Back to four wheels 👊🏻“

Ware ran five races for the family-owned RWR in 2017, recording a best finish of thirty-fifth at Dover. In his latest start, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September, he finished thirty-ninth. The 2014 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Rookie of the Year stepped away from stock car racing for 2018 to focus on motorcycle racing, though he continued to run the occasional stock car event. He failed to qualify for the season-opening Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway in February, and finished thirtieth in the Xfinity Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway in April. Both races were with Mike Harmon Racing.

Ware’s #51 will be sponsored by Keen’s Buildings, a company that specializes in constructing steel and portable buildings like barns and carports. A week prior, Keen’s sponsored the #51 at Talladega Superspeedway; Timmy Hill finished thirty-sixth in the car.

Ware tweeted, “Glad to have [Keen’s] on the car, the guys over there have supported me several times through my career & always have a blast with them!”

The #51 has seen a variety of drivers during the 2018 season. After kicking off the year with Justin Marks‘ twelfth-place finish in the Daytona 500, the car has been shared by Hill, Harrison Rhodes, and Cole Custer. For Rhodes and Custer, the #51 was used in their Cup debuts. The car is currently thirty-fifth in the Owner’s Championship.

The AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover will take place on 6 May.