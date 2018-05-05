Drugovich Destroys the Field in Dominant Paul Ricard Performance

Felipe Drugovich dominated the opening race of the weekend around the Circuit Paul Ricard on Saturday, with the Brazilian converting his pole position into a second victory of the EuroFormula Open season.

The RP Motorsport driver initially lost the lead of the race into turn one to Bent Viscaal but was back ahead of the Dutch teenager heading into turn four, and was able to edge away with ease thereafter, closing out the fifteen lap race with a 10.067 second advantage.

Viscaal claimed his best result of the season for Teo Martin Motorsport in second, withstanding early pressure from Matheus Iorio before pulling away from the Carlin Motorsport driver, although the Brazilian was untroubled for the final spot on the podium.

Guilherme Samaia claimed fourth for RP Motorsport ahead of team-mate Aldo Festante, while Cameron Das claimed sixth for Carlin Motorsport after coming out on top of an early battle with Christian Hahn, although he ran out of time and laps to make any further gains.

Hahn was unable to maintain his position in the field and ultimately fell to tenth at the chequered flag, with the Drivex School racer falling behind Campos Racing duo Alex Karkosik and Marcos Siebert, as well as team-mate Jannes Fittje, in the closing laps.

Karkosik in particular was impressive after starting at the rear of the field and after dispatching Hahn moved well clear of the rest of the field, finishing more than seven seconds clear of team-mate Siebert.

The final finisher in race one was debutant Raul Guzman for Fortec Motorsports in eleventh after Lukas Dunner and Yves Baltas collided to end both their races, while Calan Williams and Michael Benyahia were both early retirees, the former in the pits with car trouble and the latter with damage on the opening lap after contact.

