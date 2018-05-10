DTM the Real Winner – Timo Glock

On Sunday Timo Glock found himself embroiled in one of the fiercest battles in DTM Series history.

The BMW driver fought Mercedes‘ Gary Paffett for the race lead; the pair fighting wheel-to-wheel lap after lap with the lead changing time after time.

Glock came out on top to take his fifth DTM win and the seventy-eighth for BMW.

People from all over the motorsport world, in particular former DTM drivers, have been singing their praises of the race of the bravery shown by Glock and Paffett.

“That was the coolest race of my life. I’m still lost for words. I might have won the race, but the real winner today [Sunday] is the DTM,” said Glock. “That was incredible motorsport – exactly what we want to give the fans. The duel with Gary reminded me of a battle between two boxers in the ring. It was a tough but very fair battle. For us, the podium on Saturday and the pole position and win today meant we had a fantastic opening weekend.”

BMW Motorsport director, Jens Marquardt, celebrated the show that the duo had put on and said: “That was the perfect advert for motorsport and for the DTM. My nerves were shot at times, but it was a fantastic race. We saw hard, but fair duels from great athletes – that’s what motorsport should be like. Timo showed nerves of steel, kept on asserting himself and brought the win home.

“With a total of four BMW M4 DTMs in the top ten, we got a great result. The whole weekend went well for us. We lead the drivers’ standings with Timo Glock. Naturally, that motivates us for the rest of the season.”

Going into the second round of the series at the Lausitzring, Glock finds himself in a strong position leading the championship on 44 points – one more than his sparring partner Paffett.