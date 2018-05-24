Edgar Florindo revealed as first Vila Real wildcard

30 year-old Portuguese racer, Edgar Florindo, has been announced as the first of two wildcard entries to the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) race of Portugal. A Vila Real resident himself, Florindo will be hoping to use his local knowledge of the streets that make up the circuit to good effect when he embarks on arguably the toughest event of his racing career.

A former race winner in TCR Portugal, Florindo currently competes in the TCR class of the CER (Spanish Endurance Championship), so is no stranger to front-wheel drive touring cars. When he arrives on the WTCR stage with Veloso Motorsport, the Portuguese will be behind the wheel of the same Cupra TCR that he competes with on a full-time basis in Spain.

However, while the team is familiar with their car, it may take time to adjust to the different tyres used in the World Touring Car Cup. In addition, they will also have to contend with the extra twenty kilograms ballast that is mandatory for all wildcard entries.

Speaking ahead of his WTCR debut, Florindo said, “I feel proud and very satisfied. I will find some of the best touring car drivers in the world on the best circuit in the world, Vila Real. I always liked challenges and this is the biggest of my career yet. WTCR OSCARO is full of top drivers with a lot of experience but I know the track very well and I trust myself to achieve the best results.”

“I don’t have specific goals, but I have a commitment to myself to do my best on the track and, above all, to this city. I know my responsibility, which is to represent a city full of motorsport fans, the same city that gave and still gives us excellent drivers. I believe that with determination, work and the support of the huge crowd of Vila Real we will have good results.”

“There were lots of interested drivers in being a wildcard at WTCR Race of Portugal and, of course, I was one of them. The dream came true with the great help of my sponsors, the racing team Veloso Motorsport, the town hall of Vila Real and Tiago Monteiro. I am especially thankful to Tiago for being so supportive. I am really motivated and I will enjoy each and every second from now on.”

The second wildcard entry to compete at Vila Real, alongside Edgar Florindo and the WTCR regulars, is set to be announced in due course. The World Touring Car Cup heads to the Portuguese street circuit on 22-24 June.