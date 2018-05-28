Esteban Ocon: “The Pace We Had Was Impressive”

Esteban Ocon hopes he can have ‘more weekends like this one’ after finishing sixth at the Monaco Grand Prix for just his second top ten result of the 2018 Formula 1 season.



The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver felt it was great result for both team and driver and he had a lot of fun racing at the Circuit de Monaco.

“A fantastic result today,” said Ocon. “I’m really happy and it was great fun.”

The Frenchman was the fastest man out on the track during stages of the race and felt his team put him on a brilliant strategy, with the Frenchman using his pace to end less than five seconds behind Valtteri Bottas.

“The pace we had was impressive and the team did a fantastic job with the strategy,” said the Frenchman. “We had a great understanding of the tyres and there were times during the race when we were the fastest car on track.”

With race leader Daniel Ricciardo suffering with an engine issue and some of the other leading contenders struggling with tyre issues, Ocon was able to close down a gap that was more than twenty-five seconds at one point to finish close to the battle between Bottas and Kimi Räikkönen in the final stages of the race, whilst also maintaining his position ahead of Pierre Gasly, Nico Hülkenberg and Max Verstappen.

“In the final few laps I was catching Bottas and Raikkonen by over a second per lap and I was right behind them at the end,” said Ocon. “It feels great to get this result and a good bunch of points after a few disappointing races.

“I hope we can have many more weekends like this one.”