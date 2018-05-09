Kanaan and Leist discuss A.J. Foyt Racing’s ambitions for the future

Verizon IndyCar Series team-mates, Tony Kanaan and Matheus Leist, have spoken about their hopes to help bring A.J. Foyt Enterprises back up the pecking order within the next few years.

In a video with Mobil 1 The Grid, the two Brazilian drivers discuss how they want to combine their mix of veteran knowledge and rookie excitement to propel the team back up into regular contention for victories, and hopefully championships, after a tough few years.

You can watch the full video below, courtesy of Mobil 1 The Grid on YouTube.

The pair’s next on-track action comes in this weekend’s 2018 Grand Prix of Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix circuit.