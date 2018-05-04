Karkosik Fastest for Campos Racing in Paul Ricard Collective Tests

Alex Karkosik was quickest in the only dry Collective Test session around the Circuit Paul Ricard on Friday as the second round of the 2018 EuroFormula Open season got underway.

The Polish driver has switched from RP Motorsport to Campos Racing since the season opener in Portugal last month and set the pace in the morning session with a time of 1:59.486s, before rain affected the afternoon running.

Championship leader Felipe Drugovich, winner of the first race of the season at the Autodromo do Estoril three weeks ago, was second fastest for RP Motorsport, four-tenths of a second down on Karkosik, while Bent Viscaal was third fastest in the sole Teo Martin Motorsport machine to hit the track.

Matheus Iorio placed fourth for Carlin Motorsport ahead of Drivex School’s Lukas Dunner, while Mexican Raul Guzman, making his debut in EuroFormula Open this weekend in place of Petru Florescu, was sixth for Fortec Motorsport, ensuring six different teams finished inside the top six.

2017 Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup champion Michael Benyahia was seventh fastest for RP Motorsport, just ahead of team-mate Guilherme Samaia, while Cameron Das of Carlin Motorsport and Aldo Festante of RP Motorsport completed the top ten.

The afternoon rain saw lap times significantly slower, and it was Campos Racing again that led the way, although this time it was Marcos Siebert, the winner of race two in Portugal, who was quickest with a time of 2:10.227s.

Drugovich was again second fastest, 0.282 seconds down on Siebert, who had finished only fourteenth in the earlier session, while Das was third ahead of Drivex School’s Jannes Fittje, while Campos Racing’s Yves Baltas completed the top five.

