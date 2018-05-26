Kristoffersson ready to ride the storm on final day of World RX of Great Britain

Johan Kristofferson finished the first day of the 2018 World RX of Great Britain in sixth place after taking a race victory in Q1, but missing out in Q2 to Mattias Ekström, Petter Solberg, and Andreas Bakkerud in the race, while Timmy Hansen topped the overall times with Kevin Eriksson in fifth.

“Not a perfect day in terms of results, but the battle at the top is so close and I’m ready to close the gap tomorrow for sure.” said Kristoffersson.

With the typical nature of British weather conditions today started wet and ended dry, tomorrow however is forecast for worse.

“We’re expecting some very different weather and thunderstorms overnight and into tomorrow so Day two will probably be even more tough and exciting.”

“Great to see so many fans here at the first ever Speedmachine too today!” added the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver.

If you missed any of the action today you can catch up with the full broadcasts here: Q1 | Q2