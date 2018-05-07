MotoGP

Marquez Back on Top with Jerez Win

Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez took the lead in the MotoGP world championship for the first time this season after a comfortable victory at Jerez. The reigning champion escaped a pack including the two factory Ducatis and Dani Pedrosa before the pursuing trio collided with each other eight laps from home, promoting Johann Zarco to second.

The race began with plenty of promise for Cal Crutchlow but the polesitter was quickly swallowed up on the approach to turn one. The Briton fell to fourth behind Jorge Lorenzo, Marquez and Pedrosa and in his efforts to keep pace with the leaders, Crutchlow lost the front end of his LCR Honda at turn one on lap eight, sending him into a second consecutive retirement.

Andrea Dovizioso was thus promoted to fourth and the pre-race championship leader soon rose to third at the expense of Pedrosa, passing the Spaniard at turn thirteen. Moments earlier, Marquez had snatched the lead from Lorenzo and the former leader was clearly starting to hold up his team-mate, a situation that would eventually come to a head on lap eighteen.

Under braking for the Dry Sack hairpin, Dovizioso skated wide, taking Lorenzo with him and as the no.99 swept back across onto the racing line, contact was made with Pedrosa. The Honda rider was high-sided out of the race while Lorenzo rebounded back into Dovizioso, wiping out both factory Ducatis on the spot. The triple elimination promoted the fortunate Zarco to second, five seconds behind the unchallenged Marquez.

The clash at the hairpin, allied to the crashes of Crutchlow and Suzuki’s Alex Rins, elevated Danilo Petrucci to third but the Pramac rider was beaten to the final podium spot by Andrea Iannone. Valentino Rossi was close behind his compatriots, dragging his YZR-M1 up to fifth on a dreadful day for Movistar Yamaha with team-mate Maverick Vinales only seventh behind the second Pramac Ducati of Jack Miller.

Alvaro Bautista was eighth for the Angel Nieto Team ahead of Moto2 champion Franco Morbidelli while Mika Kallio won a three-way battle among the KTMs for a terrific tenth.

 

2018 Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team41:39.67825
25. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+5.24120
329. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+8.21416
49. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+8.61713
546. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+8.74311
643. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+9.76810
725. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+13.5439
819. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team+14.0768
921. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+16.8227
1036. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+19.4056
1144. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+21.1495
1230. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU+21.1744
1338. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+21.7653
1453. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing+22.1032
1545. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+36.7551
1655. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+41.861
1710. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing+49.241
1817. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team+1 Lap
NC99. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team+8 Laps
NC4. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+8 Laps
NC26. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+8 Laps
NC35. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol+9 Laps
NC12. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+14 Laps
NC42. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+20 Laps
NC41. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+25 Laps

