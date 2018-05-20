MotoGP

Marquez Wins at Le Mans to Extend Lead

Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez has already moved into a dominant MotoGP world championship lead after taking his third consecutive victory at Le Mans. The reigning champion took an unchallenged win after home favourite Johann Zarco and early leader Andrea Dovizioso both crashed out of strong positions, handing Marquez a 36-point lead after five races.

The 105,000-strong home crowd were cheering on the polesitter and Zarco was in the thick of the action early on, battling for the lead with the factory Ducatis of Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo. Dovizioso hit the front for the first time on lap five, outbraking his team-mate into the Dunlop chicane, but the Italian only held the advantage as far as the next corner when the front end of his Ducati washed away at La Chapelle, ending his afternoon.

Lorenzo continued out in front with Zarco and Marquez in close company but any dreams of a maiden victory on home soil for both Johann and Tech 3 were crushed on lap eight as the Frenchman lost the front end of his Yamaha at Garage Vert. With his main competition out of the running, the pressure eased on Marquez who patiently disposed of Lorenzo before easing away for his third victory of the season.

As Lorenzo faded, Danilo Petrucci emerged as the nearest challenger to Marquez, equalling his career-best result in second, while Valentino Rossi salvaged a podium for Movistar Yamaha from ninth on the grid. Jack Miller completed a superb afternoon for Pramac in fourth ahead of Dani Pedrosa with Lorenzo relegated all the way back to sixth in the closing stages.

Maverick Vinales paid the price for a disastrous opening lap, leaving him unable to do any better than seventh, while Cal Crutchlow rode heroically given the heavy high-side he suffered in qualifying, beating Aleix Espargaro and Alex Rins to eighth.

 

2018 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team41:49.77325
29. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+2.31020
346. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+5.35016
443. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+6.31413
526. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+7.41911
699. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team+10.35510
725. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+23.7589
835. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol+25.7958
941. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+26.2067
1042. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+27.9376
1144. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+32.3045
1255. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+34.9624
1321. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+37.8813
1438. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+38.2992
1530. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU+41.9861
1612. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+45.260
1717. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team+56.872
1810. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing+1:12.117
NC45. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+17 Laps
NC53. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing+17 Laps
NC5. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+19 Laps
NC4. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+23 Laps
NC19. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team+26 Laps
NC29. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+27 Laps

