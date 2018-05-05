Moto3

Martin Eases to Jerez Moto3 Pole Position

Jorge Martin claimed his second pole position in succession while his other title challengers struggled at Jerez. The Gresini rider saw off Philipp Oettl and Fabio Di Giannantonio to take his eleventh career pole while championship rival Aron Canet could only manage fifteenth after yellow flags prevented any improvements late on.

The session began with a flurry of yellow flags after a painful crash for Darryn Binder, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider colliding with Livio Loi at turn four and requiring trackside assistance. The South African was stretchered away and took no further part in the session meaning that, even if he is declared fit to start tomorrow, he will do so from the back of the grid.

At the halfway stage, Oettl moved into provisional pole but Martin’s remarkable single lap pace would soon alter the picture. Venturing out on his own with twelve minutes remaining, the Spaniard clocked the fastest time of the weekend without any assistance from a slipstream, setting a 1:46.193 to grab pole.

The usual last-gasp rush for a qualifying time never materialised after a crash for Gabriel Rodrigo at turn seven, bringing out the yellow flags once again. As a result, Oettl maintained second with Di Giannantonio rounding out the front row. Friday pacesetter Niccolo Antonelli will start fourth ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Andrea Migno with 16-year-old Alonso Lopez qualifying a superb seventh.

The Leopard Hondas of Enea Bastianini and Lorenzo Dalla Porta will start eighth and ninth respectively with Tatsuki Suzuki rounding out the top ten.

 

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:46.193
265. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing1:46.346
321. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:46.599
423. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:46.614
512. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP1:46.739
616. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:46.770
772. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:46.820
833. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing1:46.894
948. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing1:46.898
1024. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:46.905
1127. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:46.931
1210. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:46.955
1376. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power1:46.967
1422. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:46.969
1544. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:47.037
1684. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP1:47.042
1717. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power1:47.105
1842. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai1:47.181
1932. Ai OguraHondaAsia Talent Team1:47.215
2019. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:47.218
2114. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team1:47.230
228. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:47.253
2371. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:47.261
2475. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:47.282
255. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai1:47.450
2652. Jeremy AlcobaHondaJunior Team Estrella Galicia 0,01:47.484
277. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:47.632
2811. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy1:47.763
2941. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:48.180
3040. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:58.297

