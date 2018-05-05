Martin Eases to Jerez Moto3 Pole Position

Jorge Martin claimed his second pole position in succession while his other title challengers struggled at Jerez. The Gresini rider saw off Philipp Oettl and Fabio Di Giannantonio to take his eleventh career pole while championship rival Aron Canet could only manage fifteenth after yellow flags prevented any improvements late on.

The session began with a flurry of yellow flags after a painful crash for Darryn Binder, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider colliding with Livio Loi at turn four and requiring trackside assistance. The South African was stretchered away and took no further part in the session meaning that, even if he is declared fit to start tomorrow, he will do so from the back of the grid.

At the halfway stage, Oettl moved into provisional pole but Martin’s remarkable single lap pace would soon alter the picture. Venturing out on his own with twelve minutes remaining, the Spaniard clocked the fastest time of the weekend without any assistance from a slipstream, setting a 1:46.193 to grab pole.

The usual last-gasp rush for a qualifying time never materialised after a crash for Gabriel Rodrigo at turn seven, bringing out the yellow flags once again. As a result, Oettl maintained second with Di Giannantonio rounding out the front row. Friday pacesetter Niccolo Antonelli will start fourth ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Andrea Migno with 16-year-old Alonso Lopez qualifying a superb seventh.

The Leopard Hondas of Enea Bastianini and Lorenzo Dalla Porta will start eighth and ninth respectively with Tatsuki Suzuki rounding out the top ten.

Moto3 Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana: (Qualifying)