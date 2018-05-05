Martin Eases to Jerez Moto3 Pole Position

Jorge Martin claimed his second pole position in succession while his other title challengers struggled at Jerez. The Gresini rider saw off Philipp Oettl and Fabio Di Giannantonio to take his eleventh career pole while championship rival Aron Canet could only manage fifteenth after yellow flags prevented any improvements late on.
The session began with a flurry of yellow flags after a painful crash for Darryn Binder, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider colliding with Livio Loi at turn four and requiring trackside assistance. The South African was stretchered away and took no further part in the session meaning that, even if he is declared fit to start tomorrow, he will do so from the back of the grid.
At the halfway stage, Oettl moved into provisional pole but Martin’s remarkable single lap pace would soon alter the picture. Venturing out on his own with twelve minutes remaining, the Spaniard clocked the fastest time of the weekend without any assistance from a slipstream, setting a 1:46.193 to grab pole.
The usual last-gasp rush for a qualifying time never materialised after a crash for Gabriel Rodrigo at turn seven, bringing out the yellow flags once again. As a result, Oettl maintained second with Di Giannantonio rounding out the front row. Friday pacesetter Niccolo Antonelli will start fourth ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Andrea Migno with 16-year-old Alonso Lopez qualifying a superb seventh.
The Leopard Hondas of Enea Bastianini and Lorenzo Dalla Porta will start eighth and ninth respectively with Tatsuki Suzuki rounding out the top ten.
Moto3 Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana: (Qualifying)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|88. Jorge Martin
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:46.193
|2
|65. Philipp Oettl
|KTM
|Sudmetal Schedl GP Racing
|1:46.346
|3
|21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:46.599
|4
|23. Niccolo Antonelli
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:46.614
|5
|12. Marco Bezzecchi
|KTM
|Redox PruestelGP
|1:46.739
|6
|16. Andrea Migno
|KTM
|Angel Nieto Team Moto3
|1:46.770
|7
|72. Alonso Lopez
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:46.820
|8
|33. Enea Bastianini
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:46.894
|9
|48. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:46.898
|10
|24. Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:46.905
|11
|27. Kaito Toba
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:46.931
|12
|10. Dennis Foggia
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:46.955
|13
|76. Makar Yurchenko
|KTM
|CIP - Green Power
|1:46.967
|14
|22. Kazuki Masaki
|KTM
|RBA BOE Skull Rider
|1:46.969
|15
|44. Aron Canet
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:47.037
|16
|84. Jakub Kornfeil
|KTM
|Redox PruestelGP
|1:47.042
|17
|17. John McPhee
|KTM
|CIP - Green Power
|1:47.105
|18
|42. Marcos Ramirez
|KTM
|Bester Capital Dubai
|1:47.181
|19
|32. Ai Ogura
|Honda
|Asia Talent Team
|1:47.215
|20
|19. Gabriel Rodrigo
|KTM
|RBA BOE Skull Rider
|1:47.218
|21
|14. Tony Arbolino
|Honda
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|1:47.230
|22
|8. Nicolo Bulega
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:47.253
|23
|71. Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|1:47.261
|24
|75. Albert Arenas
|KTM
|Angel Nieto Team Moto3
|1:47.282
|25
|5. Jaume Masia
|KTM
|Bester Capital Dubai
|1:47.450
|26
|52. Jeremy Alcoba
|Honda
|Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:47.484
|27
|7. Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|1:47.632
|28
|11. Livio Loi
|KTM
|Reale Avintia Academy
|1:47.763
|29
|41. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:48.180
|30
|40. Darryn Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:58.297