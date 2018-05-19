Martin on Pole after Dramatic Qualifying

Jorge Martin emerged from a chaotic qualifying session to take pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. The Spaniard kept his head in a session littered with crashes to take his twelfth career pole position and his third of the season with Jakub Kornfeil and Enea Bastianini set to start alongside on the front row.

The biggest crash of them all came early in the session with RBA’s Gabriel Rodrigo highsiding on his way out of the final corner, spilling gravel across the track. The Argentine rider was stretchered away and subsequently taken to hospital for a check-up with his participation in the race looking unlikely. No sooner had Rodrigo been carried from the scene, Albert Arenas entered the same gravel trap after losing the front end of his KTM.

Shortly afterwards, Bastianini joined the list of crashers with a strange high-side at Musee while Adam Norrodin and John McPhee also came unstuck before the session was concluded, leaving both towards the back of the grid. Bastianini would regroup though, returning in the dying seconds to grab third behind Martin and the surprise package Kornfeil.

Aron Canet had initially taken fourth, only for a track limits infringement to relegate him to tenth, but the Spaniard’s session was a glorified test session with his Jerez-penalty sending him to the back of the grid tomorrow. As a result, Marcos Ramirez was promoted to fourth with Arenas a superb fifth after recovering from his early spill.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi will start sixth ahead of Niccolo Antonelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio with Andrea Migno completing the third row.

Moto3 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France: (Qualifying)