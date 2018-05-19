Martin on Pole after Dramatic Qualifying

Jorge Martin emerged from a chaotic qualifying session to take pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. The Spaniard kept his head in a session littered with crashes to take his twelfth career pole position and his third of the season with Jakub Kornfeil and Enea Bastianini set to start alongside on the front row.
The biggest crash of them all came early in the session with RBA’s Gabriel Rodrigo highsiding on his way out of the final corner, spilling gravel across the track. The Argentine rider was stretchered away and subsequently taken to hospital for a check-up with his participation in the race looking unlikely. No sooner had Rodrigo been carried from the scene, Albert Arenas entered the same gravel trap after losing the front end of his KTM.
Shortly afterwards, Bastianini joined the list of crashers with a strange high-side at Musee while Adam Norrodin and John McPhee also came unstuck before the session was concluded, leaving both towards the back of the grid. Bastianini would regroup though, returning in the dying seconds to grab third behind Martin and the surprise package Kornfeil.
Aron Canet had initially taken fourth, only for a track limits infringement to relegate him to tenth, but the Spaniard’s session was a glorified test session with his Jerez-penalty sending him to the back of the grid tomorrow. As a result, Marcos Ramirez was promoted to fourth with Arenas a superb fifth after recovering from his early spill.
Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi will start sixth ahead of Niccolo Antonelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio with Andrea Migno completing the third row.
Moto3 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France: (Qualifying)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|88. Jorge Martin
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:42.039
|2
|84. Jakub Kornfeil
|KTM
|Redox PruestelGP
|1:42.162
|3
|33. Enea Bastianini
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:42.163
|4
|42. Marcos Ramirez
|KTM
|Bester Capital Dubai
|1:42.189
|5
|75. Albert Arenas
|KTM
|Angel Nieto Team Moto3
|1:42.214
|6
|12. Marco Bezzecchi
|KTM
|Redox PruestelGP
|1:42.355
|7
|23. Niccolo Antonelli
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:42.422
|8
|21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:42.447
|9
|16. Andrea Migno
|KTM
|Angel Nieto Team Moto3
|1:42.509
|10
|44. Aron Canet
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:42.512
|11
|48. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:42.520
|12
|65. Philipp Oettl
|KTM
|Sudmetal Schedl GP Racing
|1:42.576
|13
|40. Darryn Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:42.611
|14
|14. Tony Arbolino
|Honda
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|1:42.728
|15
|24. Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:42.777
|16
|8. Nicolo Bulega
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:42.813
|17
|22. Kazuki Masaki
|KTM
|RBA BOE Skull Rider
|1:42.889
|18
|72. Alonso Lopez
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:42.982
|19
|76. Makar Yurchenko
|KTM
|CIP - Green Power
|1:43.000
|20
|5. Jaume Masia
|KTM
|Bester Capital Dubai
|1:43.018
|21
|11. Livio Loi
|KTM
|Reale Avintia Academy
|1:43.087
|22
|10. Dennis Foggia
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:43.099
|23
|19. Gabriel Rodrigo
|KTM
|RBA BOE Skull Rider
|1:43.170
|24
|41. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:43.219
|25
|17. John McPhee
|KTM
|CIP - Green Power
|1:43.290
|26
|71. Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|1:43.380
|27
|27. Kaito Toba
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:43.419
|28
|7. Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|1:43.450