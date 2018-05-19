Moto3

Martin on Pole after Dramatic Qualifying

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin emerged from a chaotic qualifying session to take pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. The Spaniard kept his head in a session littered with crashes to take his twelfth career pole position and his third of the season with Jakub Kornfeil and Enea Bastianini set to start alongside on the front row.

The biggest crash of them all came early in the session with RBA’s Gabriel Rodrigo highsiding on his way out of the final corner, spilling gravel across the track. The Argentine rider was stretchered away and subsequently taken to hospital for a check-up with his participation in the race looking unlikely. No sooner had Rodrigo been carried from the scene, Albert Arenas entered the same gravel trap after losing the front end of his KTM.

Shortly afterwards, Bastianini joined the list of crashers with a strange high-side at Musee while Adam Norrodin and John McPhee also came unstuck before the session was concluded, leaving both towards the back of the grid. Bastianini would regroup though, returning in the dying seconds to grab third behind Martin and the surprise package Kornfeil.

Aron Canet had initially taken fourth, only for a track limits infringement to relegate him to tenth, but the Spaniard’s session was a glorified test session with his Jerez-penalty sending him to the back of the grid tomorrow. As a result, Marcos Ramirez was promoted to fourth with Arenas a superb fifth after recovering from his early spill.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi will start sixth ahead of Niccolo Antonelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio with Andrea Migno completing the third row.

 

Moto3 HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:42.039
284. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP1:42.162
333. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing1:42.163
442. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai1:42.189
575. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:42.214
612. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP1:42.355
723. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:42.422
821. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:42.447
916. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:42.509
1044. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:42.512
1148. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing1:42.520
1265. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing1:42.576
1340. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:42.611
1414. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team1:42.728
1524. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:42.777
168. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:42.813
1722. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:42.889
1872. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:42.982
1976. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power1:43.000
205. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai1:43.018
2111. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy1:43.087
2210. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:43.099
2319. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:43.170
2441. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:43.219
2517. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power1:43.290
2671. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:43.380
2727. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:43.419
287. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:43.450

