Matt DiBenedetto answers fan questions in Reddit AMA

Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #32 Go Fas Racing Ford and popular user among Reddit’s NASCAR community, participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session hours prior to Saturday’s KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway. It is his fifth organized AMA on Reddit and fourth on the /r/NASCAR subreddit.
Throughout the AMA, DiBenedetto highlighted the performance disparity between smaller teams like his with the giants of the sport. After eleven races in 2018, he sits thirty-first in points and has an average finish of 24.5; when asked how he would be able to improve into the top fifteen range, he commented the team would need $10 million in funding. Compared to other teams, DiBenedetto explained Go Fas operates on a $25 million deficit.
In addition to answering questions, DiBenedetto announced a Reddit sticker will be placed on his car’s lower rear quarter panel for the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. DiBenedetto drove a Reddit-themed car for the 2017 race. “It’s really cool that [sponsor] Zynga [Poker] is so open to working with Reddit and wants to grow that relationship,” he wrote.
Other questions included who his favorite driver was (Jeff Burton), what he would do if he won the Daytona 500 (“Cry like a little girl”), which drivers he would hire to race for him (Harvick, Carl Edwards, and Tony Stewart), his favorite tracks (Bristol Motor Speedway, ISM Raceway, Darlington Raceway) and which he would like to see the Monster Energy Cup Series race at (Hickory Motor Speedway), and the importance of iRacing for training (mostly useful for practice for road course races).