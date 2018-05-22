Max Fewtrell: “A win is always sweeter at home”

Max Fewtrell felt it was a comfortable race on Saturday at Silverstone as the Briton claimed his second victory of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series season, although he almost lost out at the start when he forgot there were only three red lights opposed to the five he was used to.

The Renault Sport Academy-backed R-ace GP driver was able to keep team-mate Logan Sargeant behind him heading into turn one and was from there on untroubled as he became the first driver in 2018 to become a multiple race winner.

Fewtrell was also happy to return to winning ways after a dreadful weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza last time out where he scored only one point across the two races after twice being hit.

“A win is always sweeter at home,” said Fewtrell on RenaultSport.com. “I like this circuit and it’s been good to me! It would be hard to hope for a better comeback after the Monza weekend where I was run into twice.

“Today, my reaction at the start was a little slow. I forgot that there were three red lights and not five. I was somewhat comfortable in the race, but there were a few moments in turn 11!”

Unfortunately for Fewtrell, his luck ran out on Sunday as he found himself starting fourteenth on the grid after struggles in Qualifying, while an incident also involving Frank Bird, Thomas Maxwell and Arthur Rougier on lap one left him floundering at the back of the pack.

The Briton now heads to the Circuit de Monaco sitting fourth in the championship standings, nineteen points behind championship leader Yifei Ye.