Milesi eyes championship lead after Monaco win

17-year Charles Milesi, driving for the R-ace GP squad experienced a very successful weekend around the streets of the Monaco principality; with two podiums, including one win. This puts himself within 30-points of Ye Yifei in the lead of the championship heading to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg in eight weeks time.

In the first race, the young, affable Frenchman put in a strong performance, withstanding race-long pressure from his fellow compatriot, Victor Martins to secure second place from a front-row starting position. After the race he said:

“Just finishing is already a good thing, but it is even better to do it in finishing second! I got a decent start, but I struggled to find a good rhythm after the first lap.

“I made a lot of mistakes and I was looking too much in my mirrors. Even though Victor was faster and more consistent than me, I tried to manage the situation. I knew that he couldn’t really try anything. Tomorrow afternoon, I will have a clear track ahead of me from pole position. The goal will be to stay first just until the finish.”

And so it proved, with Milesi using his skills and experience to secure his second win in the Formula Renuault 2.0 Eurocup category to establish himself as a true championship contender.

Milesi was over the moon after a victory in Monte-Carlo, adding that: “Just to race in Monaco was incredible enough, but it was so much more with a pole position and a win in my first year!

“Today, I managed to get a clean start, put in a strong opening lap and immediately build a lead. That’s what was missing yesterday. The end of the race was a bit more difficult with some rear-tyre degradation.

“Fortunately, everything went well. We scored a lot of points as the F1 teams watched on. I don’t know what they think about my weekend, but it could be interesting for whatever comes next in my career!”

And after a performance like this you can surely expect more success from Milesi in future races this season and he will have a long and successful career ahead. But the next target is the Red Bull Ring along with the rest of the Formula Renault Eurocup paddock with another challenging weekend ahead.