Moto3

Oettl Takes First Win as Title Rivals Clash

Philipp Oettl - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Philipp Oettl claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory at the 91st attempt after holding off Marco Bezzecchi at Jerez. The pair broke away from a sixteen-rider group following a collision involving title favourites Aron Canet, Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini, an incident which opened the door for Bezzecchi to take the series lead by eight points.

Oettl had moved to the front of the race for the first time at half-distance, slipstreaming past Bastianini on the approach to turn one, but the approach to the Dry Sack hairpin would see the defining incident on lap nineteen.

Under braking for the right-hander, Canet lost control and slid into the championship leader Martin with the chain reaction skittling Bastianini and the luckless Tony Arbolino out as well. All four riders were eliminated on the spot with Canet set to start the next race from the back of the grid as punishment for triggering the mayhem.

The drama caused a split in the leading group with Oettl and Bezzecchi the right side of it, three seconds clear of their pursuers. The fight for the remaining rostrum spot was won by the sensational Alonso Lopez, the 16-year-old rookie recovering from a collision with Oettl early on which relegated him to eighteenth. However, the Estrella Galicia rider would be demoted one final time after race direction adjudged him to have exceeded track limits.

As a result, Marcos Ramirez was promoted up to third for his first podium of the season with Lopez classified fourth ahead of Jaume Masia on the second Bester Capital Dubai KTM. Tatsuki Suzuki was sixth ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio with Jakub Kornfeil, Kaito Toba and Gabriel Rodrigo completing the top ten.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
165. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing39:39.799
212. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP+0.059
342. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai+3.733
472. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+3.515
55. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai+3.958
624. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+4.000
721. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+4.033
884. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP+4.161
927. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+4.171
1019. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+4.216
1123. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+4.176
1271. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+4.264
1316. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+8.166
1476. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power+8.382
1532. Ai OguraHondaAsia Talent Team+27.297
167. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+27.346
178. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+27.574
1811. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy+27.599
1941. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+27.795
2022. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+37.042
NC33. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing+4 Laps
NC14. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team+4 Laps
NC88. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+4 Laps
NC44. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+4 Laps
NC75. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+9 Laps
NC48. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing+22 Laps
NC10. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+22 Laps
NC17. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power+22 Laps
NC52. Jeremy AlcobaHondaJunior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0+22 Laps
NS40. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM AjoInjured

