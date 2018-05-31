Peroni hopes Monaco weekend will allow him to establish championship credentials

Following on from a successful weekend around the streets of Monte-Carlo, Alex Peroni will be hoping to establish himself as a championship challenger in the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup series. The Australian, racing from the MP Motorsport team, is in his second full season in the championship, but lies only eighth in the standings, with Monaco being his only clean weekend so far this season.

Peroni was understandably delighted to have claimed victory in the first race of the weekend, and only his second in the championship as a whole after claiming top spot at the Circuit de Pau-Ville last year, saying:

“It is awesome to win in Monaco! It was already great in Pau, but this is another level! I think I drove the perfect race. The start was the most important moment and mine was perfect.”

“The car was really good. It let me attack while staying within the limits. Then, all I had to do was maintain the gap. After my difficult start to the season, I want to thank my team and everyone who is supporting me. I hope we can keep the momentum going.”

Despite not winning the second race, the Australian put in another sterling performance to claim second place, and after the race said:

“It is weird to be disappointed with a second place in Monaco! At the start, I pressured Charles. I was running very close to him and at his pace in the first five laps. Unfortunately, the grip level was a lot different than yesterday.”

“I locked-up the wheels at the Chicane. I touched the Armco a few times and Victor made use of that to catch me up. I am still satisfied with my weekend and I want to thank the team. We need to understand why we have done so well on the street circuits and not the others. I have lost a lot of points in the championship race, but I will try to win as many races as I can during the rest of the season.”

Now he will be hoping to understand why he has excelled so much on the streets of Monte-Carlo but failed to prosper at any other venue so far this season. And if he can do just that, do not discount him from being a major factor the championship going forward.