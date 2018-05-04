Preview: BRX Croft – Godfrey Leads Going Into Round Three

Julian Godfrey leads from Mark Higgins going into this weekend’s third round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship at Croft.

The Mitsubishi Mirage driver was best of the British championship contingent at the opening round at Silverstone, before Albatec driver Higgins claimed the win last time out at Lydden Hill.

The entry list for the Supercar category see a total of eight drivers entered, each with race winning experience. The leading duo are joined by local drivers Kevin Procter and ‘Mad’ Mark Watson, the second Albatec Peugeot 208 of Andy Scott for the first time this season, Steve Mundy, Ollie O’Donovan and Steve Hill.

Higgins said on the build up to this weekend: ““I’m looking forward to Croft, obviously it’s another new circuit for me, but with no joker lap the starts are going to be even more critical than they have been so far. I know the car a lot more though, and I’m looking forward to moving that momentum forward.”

“We have a good base set-up and we’re improving the car all the time. The biggest thing is to try and be as consistent as you can and get a clean run. I made a few mistakes in the opening rounds, hopefully we don’t have any at Croft this weekend.”

The MSA SuperNational Championship heads to North Yorkshire with Tristan Ovenden leading Paul Coney and Craig Lomax. However, drivers including Paige Bellerby and Round One winner Jack Thorne will be in close pursuit. Running with the SuperNational class on track, Lomax leads the Super1600 category from Coney and Thorne.

The MSA Junior Rallycross Championship continues to grow this weekend, with both Patrick O’Donovan and Hvaal Engh joining the Suzuki Swift series. Marius Solberg-Hansen leads the championship after a win at Silverstone followed by a second-place finish behind Tom Constantine at Lydden.

The more powerful Swift Sport Championship sees Simon Ovenden leading the championship ahead of Morgan Bailey and Ryan Hadfield going into round three this weekend with drivers such as Tom Llewellin and Chris Scott looking for strong results to move further up the championship standings. Local driver Rob Shield, who finished second in round one will be looking to bounce back from his DNF at Lydden last time out.

Bradley Drudin comes into this weekends event leading the BMW Mini Rallycross Championship after claiming a dominant win in round two after winning both the semi-final and then final of the class at Lydden. He leads the championship from Martin Hawkes and defending Hot-Hatch series champion Leigh-Anne Sedgwick.

In the Retro Rallycross Championship, Jason Bowers will race a Volkswagen Golf in memory of his late brother Jordan. He will go up against drivers including championship leader James Harrold in his VW Beetle and is unbeaten so far this season and Gary Dixon in his Vauxhall Astra GTE. Chrissy Palmer is so far the only confirmed entry in RX150.

Round three of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship takes place at Croft on May 6.