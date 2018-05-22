Silverstone Win ‘a confidence boost heading to Monaco’ – Milesi

Charles Milesi became the fifth different winner in six Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series races in 2018 on Sunday, and the Frenchman felt it was a much more straightforward weekend for him at Silverstone after two more complicated outings at the Circuit Paul Ricard and Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The R-ace GP driver followed up a seventh-place finish in race one by taking pole position for Sunday’s second race at the British venue, converting that into a comfortable win ahead of team-mate Logan Sargeant.

Milesi feels the win at Silverstone will be a much needed boost to his confidence heading into this weekend’s round around the Circuit de Monaco, with the victory ensuring R-ace GP now have won four of the opening six races of the year with three of their four full-time racers – Milesi, Sargeant and Max Fewtrell – now having stood on the top step of the podium.

“It feels good to win!” said Milesi. “The first two meetings were a bit complicated, but I felt more comfortable in the car and in the paddock as early as the Thursday tests.

“I tried to concentrate more on my driving than on the data. It paid off in qualifying. I managed to put everything together on my final lap and all that was left to do was get a good start and quickly get up to speed.

“It is a confidence boost heading to Monaco where it is important not to be too conservative to find the right tempo.”