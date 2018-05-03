Will Palmer Completes MP Motorsport’s GP3 Line Up

MP Motorsport have confirmed that 21-year-old Will Palmer has joined the team for the 2018 GP3 Series.

Palmer took part in GP3 pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya with the Dutch outfit last month, with the first race of the season taking place there as well on 11-13 May.

This means, MP have completed their line up for the season with Palmer lining up with Niko Kari and Dorian Boccolacci.

“It’s wonderful to be able to make the step up to GP3, and I’m very happy to do so with MP Motorsport,” said Palmer. “The Barcelona test gave me the confidence that together we can get the job done, and having two very strong and experienced team mates in Niko and Dorian will provide me with a good benchmark as well as help me to quickly get to grips with the car and the category.”

Palmer’s path to GP3 started in 2011 when he joined the UK-based Ginetta Junior Championship, before he switched to single-seaters and ultimately went on to the claim the 2015 BRDC Formula 4 Championship. From there, he made the move to Formula Renault before claiming three wins and ten podiums on his way to second place in the Eurocup standings last year.

MP Motorsport Team Manager Sander Dorsman added: “Will has been outstanding in Formula Renault 2.0 last season, so we are extremely pleased that we have signed him up for his first season in GP3.

“With Will, Niko and Dorian, our 2018 GP3 line-up now consists of three established frontrunners. We are very much looking forward to starting the season with three of the quickest guys around.”

