Power Heads Rossi and King in Opening Indy Grand Prix Practice

Will Power - Team Penske
Credit: Forrest Mellott / IndyCar

Will Power was quickest in the opening practice session around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Friday, with the Australian edging out Alexander Rossi by 0.0332 seconds.

Power, twice a winner around the road course at Indianapolis, took his #12 Team Penske machine around the lap in a time of 1:10.0866s, while Andretti Autosport ace Rossi was second ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Jordan King.

King himself was only 0.0685 seconds back on the outright pace, with the Briton finishing ahead of a pair of former Formula 1 racers in the form of Sébastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing) and Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), with the top five separated by less than a tenth of a second.

Championship leader and defending series champion Josef Newgarden was sixth fastest for Team Penske ahead of the leading Chip Ganassi Racing entry of Scott Dixon, while Spencer Pigot put the second Ed Carpenter Racing machine into eighth ahead of Ganassi’s Ed Jones and Helio Castroneves, the latter making his first appearance of the season for Team Penske.

Zachary Claman De Melo, replacing the injured Pietro Fittipaldi this weekend, was a respectable fourteenth for Dale Coyne Racing, ahead of former series champions Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Simon Pagenaud.

The top twenty-one in the field were separated by less than one second, while twenty-third placed Max Chilton making a couple of errors as he finished two places and two-tenths of a second behind Carlin team-mate Charlie Kimball.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Free Practice 1 Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
112Will PowerAUSTeam Penske1:10.0866
227Alexander RossiUSAAndretti Autosport1:10.1198
320Jordan KingGBREd Carpenter Racing1:10.1551
418Sebastien BourdaisFRADale Coyne Racing1:10.1791
530Takuma SatoJAPRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:10.1824
61Josef NewgardenUSATeam Penske1:10.2802
79Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi Racing1:10.2858
821Spencer PigotUSAEd Carpenter Racing1:10.3180
910Ed JonesUAEChip Ganassi Racing1:10.4422
103Helio CastronevesBRZTeam Penske1:10.4589
1126Zach VeachUSAAndretti Autosport1:10.4869
1215Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:10.4925
1398Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Herta Autosport1:10.5233
1419Zachery Claman De MeloCANDale Coyne Racing1:10.5781
1528Ryan Hunter-ReayUSAAndretti Autosport1:10.5903
166Robert WickensCANSchmidt Peterson Motorsports1:10.6076
1714Tony KanaanBRZAJ Foyt Enterprises1:10.6109
1822Simon PagenaudFRATeam Penske1:10.6420
194Matheus LeistBRZAJ Foyt Enterprises1:10.9206
205James HinchcliffeCANSchmidt Peterson Motorsports1:10.9351
2123Charlie KimballUSACarlin 1:11.0204
2288Gabby ChavesCOLHarding Racing1:11.0999
2359Max ChiltonGBRCarlin 1:11.2279
2432Kyle KaiserUSAJuncos Racing1:11.3756

