66 Ford GT team sets goal of winning 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Ford GT crew of Stefan Mücke, Olivier Pla and Billy Johnson took their first victory in the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa in Belgium last month.

They will be hoping that consistency with the crew of the #66 car will help as their third attempt at the French classic looms.

Le Mans has been hard on them over the last two years so they hope the Spa win signals a change in their fortunes.

“The first year at Le Mans with Ford was tough for us in the #66 GT as we lost two laps in the pits, changing the light panel on the door,” said the experienced French driver Olivier Pla.

“We were on the same pace as the other Fords so for sure we missed out on a podium there. Year two was looking really good until around 1 a.m. when we had a rear suspension failure that sent me off at Indianapolis. That cost us around seven laps and that was that!

“Our goal for year three is the same as ever: we want to win! The GTE Pro field has never been so competitive so it would be incredible to win this year.

“We are a strong team with a strong car and good driving crews. Now we just need to make sure everything is perfect and that the luck goes our way. The more you do it, the better you get at it!”