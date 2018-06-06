Brits lead the 24 Hours of Le Mans charge in the #67 Ford GT

The British duo of Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell are joined the experienced Indycar star Tony Kanaan in the #67 Ford GT at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, and they all have their eye on the top step of the podium.

The GT and touring car ace Andy Priaulx said “The first Le Mans with Ford in 2016 was tough for us as we had a gearbox problem on the grid so our race was almost done before it started.”

He added “The second one was great for us though, as we had a really good run and a bit of good fortune on the last lap, taking second place.

The #67 Ford GT gives one of the best chances of a British victory.

“This year’s race looks like it will be the toughest yet, but to win under circumstances like that is amazing. I’d love to stand on the top step at Le Mans” said Priaulx,

“I’ve had a third and a second there and a few years ago I led the race for 23 of the 24 hours! There are another 16 GTE Pro cars, each with three drivers who are all saying the same thing, so it’s going to be a thriller!

“You learn something new every time you do Le Mans. It’s one of those events that you have to work out. This will be my fifth and every year it’s gets better as you have more experience, but it doesn’t get any easier!”