Daniel Ricciardo: “I don’t think I could have done much more” than Fourth

Daniel Ricciardo feels he could have not done much more as he finished fourth at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.



The Australian gained two places from his qualifying position and was very happy with what he achieved.

“It was actually a pretty good day and I don’t think I could have done much more,” said Ricciardo. “I know it’s fourth but I’m actually happy.

“Starting sixth I didn’t know how much to expect on this track as the reality is that it’s not that easy to overtake around here anymore. I’m really happy with what I did and what the team did.”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing where the only team of the top three to have their drivers start on the Hypersoft tyres and Ricciardo used them to get past Kimi Räikkönen at the start, before he jumped ahead of Lewis Hamilton during the pit stops.

“We went for the Hypersoft knowing it was more aggressive and we knew we had to maximise the tyre at the beginning of the race which is what we did,” said the Australian. “We got Kimi on the start and then a nice overcut on Lewis, so I think we did everything we could.”

Ricciardo had issues on Friday and feels that overall, it wasn’t the best weekend for his side of the garage, with the Australian ending up behind team-mate Max Verstappen in every session including the race.

“It wasn’t the smoothest weekend on my side of the garage, we had the upgraded engine but we had a few issues trying to get it calibrated, I think that’s the right word, even during the race it wasn’t that easy at times to manage tyres and wheel slip, so for that I think we did the best we could,” said Ricciardo.

“The good thing is that Max’s engine seemed to be running well, so we have that as a reference moving to France.”

Third and fourth represented a strong haul of constructors points for Red Bull while Ricciardo finished ahead of Hamilton to gain points in the drivers championship.

It’s probably the first time in a while that we have gained really good team points so it’s a good weekend from that perspective and also good for Max,” said Ricciardo. “I’m looking at the positives (laughs) we also took two points from Lewis so we’re still in the championship, we’re still there.

“Last thing, It’s my mum’s Birthday, so Happy Birthday Mum.”