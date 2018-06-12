Force India Both Disappointed and Encouraged by Canadian Weekend – Szafnauer

To come away from the Canadian Grand Prix with just two points for a ninth place finish for Esteban Ocon was disappointing for the Sahara Force India F1 Team, according to chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer.

Ocon was on course for seventh, running ahead of both of the Renault Sport Formula One Team drivers, before a slow pit stop relegated him behind both Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr., while team-mate Sergio Pérez was knocked off track by Sainz early on that dropped the Mexican outside of the points, ultimately finishing down in fourteenth position.

Szafnauer feels the pace of the VJM11 deserved more than just the two points but despite the poor reward, there is encouragement that the car showed good pace in both Qualifying and race trim, which he hopes bodes well for the future races.

“To come away with just two points is a bit disappointing considering the speed we’ve shown across the weekend,” said Szafnauer. “Esteban drove well and we just unfortunately had a slow pit stop with a delay fitting the rear jack, which ultimately ended our chance of beating the Renaults.

“Sergio was racing very well until Sainz hit him, forcing him off the road, and dropped him outside the points. He had made the overtake so it was extremely disappointing to lose four or five places as a result. It effectively ended his afternoon.

“So a mixed result today, but we take encouragement from the speed we have shown in both qualifying and the race, and it’s good to keep picking up important points.”