Force India’s Vijay Mallya: “Montreal has traditionally played to our strengths”

Vijay Mallya insists there is a lot of confidence and optimism around the Sahara Force India F1 Team ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix after a strong sixth place finish in the Monaco Grand Prix last time out.

After a troubled start to the season, the results are beginning to come for the Silverstone-based team, with Esteban Ocon’s sixth place in Monaco following the podium finish for Sergio Pérez in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two races previously.

Mallya, who recently stepped down as a director at Force India but remains as the team principal, also remembers the strong performance the team had twelve months ago at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and believes there is a good chance of points for both drivers this weekend.

“We prepare for Montreal feeling confident of another strong showing,” said Mallya. “I remember our performance there last year and I think we will be competitive again.

“Esteban is on a high after his excellent drive in Monaco and we’re starting to score some good points. I’m pleased with the car developments we have made recently.

“We got both cars into Q3 which shows the progress we have made bringing more pace to the car. Montreal has traditionally played to our strengths so there’s plenty to be optimistic about as we head to Canada.”