Haas Continuing to Learn to Overcome Their Weaknesses – Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen says his VF-18 is working well on most circuits, as was highlighted last weekend when the Dane claimed an excellent sixth place finish in the French Grand Prix, but there are still weaknesses to overcome, particularly in lower speed circuits.

Never-the-less, the Haas F1 Team racer says his team are continuing to learn how to improve the car each weekend, and heading into this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, there will still be learning to do, particularly when it comes to getting the best performance out of the Pirelli tyres.

“We’ve shown that the car is good at the higher-speed circuits,” said Magnussen. “We’ve shown our weakness is the lower-speed tracks, like Monaco and Canada, and probably Singapore will be challenging as well. We’ll just have to work on those weaknesses. The car is working well at most of the other circuits.

“We’re obviously learning every weekend, and trying to use what we’ve learned at the next race. Each track is different, and you’re going to have to learn about the tyres every time.”

Magnussen feels there will be opportunities to overtake at the Red Bull Ring, which he feels is ‘a little bit unique’ due to it being so short and with so few corners, but he hopes for another entertaining race this year on board the VF-18.

“The Red Bull Ring is a good little circuit,” said the Dane. “It’s a little bit unique. It’s a very small area. It kind of reminds me of a go-kart track in that you can basically see the whole track from the grandstands.

“It’s quite nice and compact, but still with some fast corners and long straights, giving some opportunities to overtake. When I’ve raced there, it’s been entertaining. It’s a fun little track.”