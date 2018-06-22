Formula 1

Hamilton fastest in Free Practice Two

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Lewis Hamilton continued his dominant form on the first day of the French Grand Prix weekend at Paul Ricard.

The Brit had been quickest in Free Practice 1 this morning, before once more putting in the fastest lap to keep his position at the top of the timesheets for Free Practice 2. The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing duo followed in second and third fastest, with Daniel Ricciardo narrowly edging team-mate Max Verstappen.

Amongst rumours of his replacement at Scuderia Ferrari next year, Kimi Räikkönen put in a good time to go fourth and more importantly, ahead of his team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who could only manage the fifth fastest lap of the session. They were closely followed by one of three home-favourites, Romain Grosjean, who is hoping that this can be the weekend where he ends his streak of races without points.

Valtteri Bottas finished the session in seventh, after a water leak ended his running prematurely. Behind him on the time-sheets was McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso, who set his time on the ultrasoft tyre. The top ten was rounded out by Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team drivers were eleventh and twelfth fastest respectively, with Nico Hülkenberg narrowly bettering Carlos Sainz Jr. Thirteenth went to Stoffel Vandoorne, who ended the session with his second spin of the day.

Charles Leclerc had another promising session, putting himself fourteenth quickest, while team-mate Marcus Ericsson was unable to get out and set a time after an incident in FP1.

It was a similarly frustrating session for Brendon Hartley, who lost power and had to end his run early to finish fifteenth quickest. Behind him came Esteban Ocon and the two Williams Martini Racing drivers in seventeenth and eighteenth.

The slowest time of the session went to Sergio Pérez, who lost a tyre mid-lap and spun off the track.

 

PosNo.DriverTeamTime   
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes AMG Petronas Team1.32.539
23Daniel RicciardoAston Martin Red Bull Racing1.33.243
333Max VerstappenAston Martin Red Bull Racing1.33.271
47Kimi RaikkonnenScuderia Ferrari1.33.426
55Sebastian VettelScuderia Ferrari1.33.689
68Romain GrosjeanHaas-F1 Team1.33.699
777Valtteri BottasMercedes AMG Petronas Team1.34.156
814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren F1 Team1.34.400
920Kevin MagnussenHaas-F1 Team1.34.457
1010Pierre GaslyRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1.34.535
1127Nico HulkenbergRenault Sport Formula One Team1.35.067
1255Carlos Sainz JrRenault Sport Formula One Team1.35.086
132Stoffel VandorneMcLaren F1 Team1.35.172
1416Charles LeclercAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1.35.583
1528Brendon HartleyRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1.35.697
1631Esteban OconSahara Force India F1 Team1.35.705
1718Lance StrollWilliams Martini Racing1.35.936
1835Sergey SirotkinWilliams Martini Racing1.35.970
1911Sergio PerezSahara Force India F1 Team1.36.080
209Marcus EricssonAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 TeamNo time

