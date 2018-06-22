Hamilton fastest in Free Practice Two

Lewis Hamilton continued his dominant form on the first day of the French Grand Prix weekend at Paul Ricard.

The Brit had been quickest in Free Practice 1 this morning, before once more putting in the fastest lap to keep his position at the top of the timesheets for Free Practice 2. The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing duo followed in second and third fastest, with Daniel Ricciardo narrowly edging team-mate Max Verstappen.

Amongst rumours of his replacement at Scuderia Ferrari next year, Kimi Räikkönen put in a good time to go fourth and more importantly, ahead of his team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who could only manage the fifth fastest lap of the session. They were closely followed by one of three home-favourites, Romain Grosjean, who is hoping that this can be the weekend where he ends his streak of races without points.

Valtteri Bottas finished the session in seventh, after a water leak ended his running prematurely. Behind him on the time-sheets was McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso, who set his time on the ultrasoft tyre. The top ten was rounded out by Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team drivers were eleventh and twelfth fastest respectively, with Nico Hülkenberg narrowly bettering Carlos Sainz Jr. Thirteenth went to Stoffel Vandoorne, who ended the session with his second spin of the day.

Charles Leclerc had another promising session, putting himself fourteenth quickest, while team-mate Marcus Ericsson was unable to get out and set a time after an incident in FP1.

It was a similarly frustrating session for Brendon Hartley, who lost power and had to end his run early to finish fifteenth quickest. Behind him came Esteban Ocon and the two Williams Martini Racing drivers in seventeenth and eighteenth.

The slowest time of the session went to Sergio Pérez, who lost a tyre mid-lap and spun off the track.