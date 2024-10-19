FIM expands W2RC points eligibility, FIA adds points for poor finishes and retirements

Amid concerns about competitor retention, the FIA and FIM have expanded their points allocations for the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship.

On the FIM side, riders registering for any of the five W2RC rounds in the Rally2, Rally3, or Quad categories will automatically be signed up for their respective class championship as well. Previously, Rally2 and Quad registrants had to pay both the race’s entry fee as well as the season-long €2,500 fee if they wished to compete for the title. Consequently, while Rally2 is consistently the largest class since it is for amateurs and aspiring rally raiders, only eighteen riders earned points in 2024.

RallyGP, which is for factory riders, will continue to charge €11,000 for standings eligibility.

Meanwhile, the FIA plans to award points to all competitors even if they finish poorly or don’t finish at all. Until 2024, only the top fifteen earned points with fifteenth getting two in standard rallies while marathons like the Dakar Rally provided four.

From 2025 onwards, everyone who placed sixteenth or lower will receive two points while those who fail to finish get a single point. Both numbers are doubled for marathons.

The FIA stated the change “aims to provide a small incentive to registered competitors, ease tie-breaks, and facilitate the monitoring of participation.” Grid sizes among those registered for the W2RC declined in 2024 with common factors being the high costs of transporting equipment around the world and relatively poor series marketing, and those who are mathematically out of contention for the title have even less reason to continue their seasons.

The new points allocation will also apply to the FIA World, Middle East, and European Baja Cups. To further bolster driver interest in those series, the federation approved the creation of Master and Junior Cups; taking inspiration from the FIM’s Veteran and Junior Trophies, the Master Cup is reserved for drivers over the age of 50 while the Junior Cup is for those under 26.

Other changes greenlit by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Thursday include dropping “co-driver” from cross-country rally vernacular in favour of “navigator” (to differentiate them from rally co-drivers), updating the start order to prevent sandbagging in the Prologue, and introducing rules to better coordinate assistance trucks.

The 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship begins with the Dakar Rally on 3–17 January.

2025 World Rally-Raid Championship registration fees