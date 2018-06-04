Hülkenberg Believes Strategy Could Be Key In Canada

Nico Hülkenberg is looking forward to arriving at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as he aims to carry on his form from Monaco at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The German made up for missing out on Q3 at the Circuit de Monaco by finishing eighth.

Montreal is the host for round seven of the championship and Hülkenberg is excited to get under way in Canada at a track that is harsh on brakes.

“Canada is a fantastic weekend. The city, the atmosphere and the circuit itself all make it an enjoyable Grand Prix.

“The track has a nice flow to it, despite being slightly green and dirty when we arrive as it’s part street, part race track.

“There are big walls on the exit of corners, as well as some kerbs to ride. It’s an enjoyable lap to drive.

“Canada is about top speed and finding the right downforce balance. There are a couple of long straights with hard braking zones at the end of them.

“It’s probably one of the toughest circuits out there for brakes, and you need confidence to be able to stop at the same rate, lap after lap, especially when you’re trying to go deep into corners.

“Setting up the car to ride kerbs in Canada is also important to ensure a fast lap time.”

Canada is the first trip to North America of the season and the Renault Sport Formula One Team driver admits Montreal is a tough place to overtake at but believes the tyre choices could make things interesting.

“It’s usually a really good atmosphere in Canada, you can see how much the locals relish Formula 1 when it comes to town and we always receive a nice reception there.

“The hairpin is where you feel that buzz, as you’re surrounded by grandstands and that creates a lot of noise!

“Overtaking opportunities are fairly limited in Canada, but the final chicane is the best place to send one!

“In fact, it’s probably the place which can make or break a lap.

“Strategy could be interesting again, as we’ll be running the Hypersoft tyre, like in Monaco.

“There’ll be some options in that area, and lap times are likely to be very fast.”