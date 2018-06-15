King Salvages Top Ten From Troublesome Oulton Park

Harry King endured his toughest weekend in the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup to date as mechanical issues restricted him to a best finish of tenth.

King secured a breakthrough victory at Donington Park last time out as part of three podium finishes in his first six races in the category.

The Ginetta Junior graduate started the meeting well by topping the timesheets in both free practice sessions, before qualifying third overall.

That came despite a suspension issue limiting him to just four laps during the session, the first of a trio of mechanical troubles over the weekend.

King started race one well as he rose to second in his Elite Motorsport Ginetta, however an issue with his chassis denied him a podium and led to a DNF.

King’s early progress from tenth in race two was stopped on lap four when his car suddenly shut down, forcing him to reboot his electrics.

Rejoining at the back of the field, King fought back to tenth place by the finish to salvage some points, which maintain his third place in the standings.

“The weekend started well with the pace we showed in practice and I was confident heading into Saturday but unfortunately it went wrong from there,” he said.

“It was lucky that the chassis failure occurred at the slowest corner on the circuit or it could have been much worse.

“On the bright side, we had the quickest and most consistent pace of the weekend and I have to thank the team for their hard work

“They stayed motivated dealing with issues that weren’t of their doing and which they couldn’t have prevented. We need to put this weekend behind us and bounce back at Croft.”