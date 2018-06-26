Kyle Weatherman joins StarCom Racing for Chicagoland

Kyle Weatherman will make his return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland Speedway, driving the #99 StarCom Racing Chevrolet. The team announced the news on Tuesday.

“Excited to put one of our own, @KyleWeatherman, behind the wheel of the #99 StarCom Fiber Chevy at @ChicagolndSpdwy this weekend,” the team tweeted. Weatherman posted: “Excited to finally announce that I’ll be running at @ChicagolndSpdwy this weekend in the 99 @StarcomRacing @chevrolet”.

The 20-year-old Weatherman is a veteran of the ARCA Racing Series, making his series debut when he was 15 in 2013; in his ARCA debut at Salem Speedway, he finished fourth. A year later, he became a development driver for Roush Fenway Racing and began competing for Roulo Brothers Racing. In the five years since and 50 career races, he has 36 top-ten finishes, 25 top fives, five poles, and a win at New Jersey Motorsports Park in 2015. He last ran a seven-race schedule for Mason Mitchell Motorsports in 2017, recording a best finish of second at Salem. His best career points finish is seventh in 2015.

In November 2015, he ran his first Camping World Truck Series in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, racing for Lira Motorsports. After qualifying twenty-first, he finished twenty-third. Two years later, he joined Rick Ware Racing for his Cup debut in Martinsville Speedway‘s fall race, where he finished thirty-fifth after starting thirty-eighth. He also ran the Phoenix Raceway (now ISM Raceway) event, finishing thirty-fourth.

Landon Cassill will remain in the team’s primary #00 car for Chicagoland. After joining the team in March, Cassill has run every race since with the exceptions of the Talladega Superspeedway and Sonoma Raceway events. He currently sits thirty-fourth in points with a best finish of twentieth at Bristol Motor Speedway, while the #00 is thirty-fourth in the owner’s points.

StarCom’s #99 made its debut at Dover International Speedway with team manager Derrike Cope driving, but he finished thirty-seventh following a crash. Cope also raced at Pocono Raceway, finishing thirty-fourth. Xfinity Series regular Garrett Smithley was in the #99 for his first career Cup start at the following week’s race at Michigan International Speedway, but retired after one lap due to transmission issues.

The Overton’s 400 will take place on Sunday, 1 July.