MotoGP

Lorenzo Beats Marquez to Catalunya Pole

Jorge Lorenzo - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Lorenzo kept up his impressive Mugello form by claiming his first pole position for Ducati in Barcelona. The Spaniard denied reigning champion Marc Marquez to end his 18-month run without a pole position while Andrea Dovizioso rounded out the front row, underlining Ducati’s strength around the Circuit de Catalunya.

It was an eventful Saturday for Marquez who suffered his second crash of the weekend in FP3, a costly error which forced him to go through Qualifying 1. The championship leader produced another of his miraculous front-end saves late in FP4 at the final corner before finally settling down in time to book his place in the pole position shootout.

It initially looked as though his extra 15 minutes of track time was going to pay off with Marquez taking provisional pole on a 1:38.886, the fastest lap of the weekend. The Honda rider improved by a tenth of a second on his second set of tyres but that wouldn’t prove enough as Lorenzo produced the fastest fourth sector of the afternoon to snatch top spot from his grasp.

Dovizioso was the only other rider to break the 1:38s in third with Maverick Vinales leading a tight group of four riders separated by just a tenth of a second. Andrea Iannone was the next of them in fifth ahead of Danilo Petrucci while Valentino Rossi heads the third row in seventh, joined by Johann Zarco and the impressive Tito Rabat.

Cal Crutchlow completes the top ten but the Briton will be left ruing a crash at the remodelled turn 13 while on a personal best lap.

 

2018 Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
199. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:38.680Q2
293. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:38.746Q2
34. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:38.923Q2
425. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:39.145Q2
529. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:39.148Q2
69. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:39.178Q2
746. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:39.266Q2
85. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:39.331Q2
953. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:39.504Q2
1035. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:39.556Q2
1126. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:39.695Q2
1230. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:39.888Q2
1343. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:39.732Q1
1455. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:39.879Q1
1542. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:39.918Q1
1641. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:40.010Q1
1738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:40.019Q1
1821. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:40.058Q1
1944. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:40.178Q1
2045. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:40.300Q1
2117. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:40.449Q1
2219. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:40.524Q1
2336. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:40.572Q1
2412. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:40.590Q1
2550. Sylvain GuintoliSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:40.834Q1
2610. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:41.369Q1

