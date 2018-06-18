Lorenzo Eases to Back-to-Back Victories

Jorge Lorenzo’s recent resurgence continued as he claimed a second consecutive victory in the Catalunya Grand Prix. The Spaniard led home Marc Marquez for a comfortable win on a bittersweet day for Ducati who saw Andrea Dovizioso’s title hopes take another savage blow with the Italian crashing out of third place, a position inherited by Valentino Rossi.

Tyre management was always likely to play an important role in the Grand Prix and the two leading protagonists went in opposite directions, Lorenzo starting on soft front and rear tyres while Marquez played the long game on harder rubber. Despite this approach, Marc would make the faster start and grab the holeshot at Jorge’s expense.

Marquez initially looked to be playing a waiting game behind the no.99 Ducati but events on lap nine appeared to alter his approach. When Andrea Dovizioso tumbled out of third with a front-end wash-out at turn five, Marc’s likeliest title threat was out of the running and the reigning champion was content to settle for second behind Lorenzo.

The loss of Dovizioso promoted Valentino Rossi to third on the Movistar Yamaha, a result which keeps him in touch with Marquez in the title chase, while Cal Crutchlow saw off Dani Pedrosa for fourth. Maverick Vinales recovered from yet another poor start to finish sixth ahead of Johann Zarco and Danilo Petrucci while Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Iannone rounded out the top ten in a race of attrition, no fewer than twelve riders dropping out.

2018 Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya: (Result)