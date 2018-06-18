MotoGP

Lorenzo Eases to Back-to-Back Victories

Jorge Lorenzo - Photo Credit: Ducati

Jorge Lorenzo’s recent resurgence continued as he claimed a second consecutive victory in the Catalunya Grand Prix. The Spaniard led home Marc Marquez for a comfortable win on a bittersweet day for Ducati who saw Andrea Dovizioso’s title hopes take another savage blow with the Italian crashing out of third place, a position inherited by Valentino Rossi.

Tyre management was always likely to play an important role in the Grand Prix and the two leading protagonists went in opposite directions, Lorenzo starting on soft front and rear tyres while Marquez played the long game on harder rubber. Despite this approach, Marc would make the faster start and grab the holeshot at Jorge’s expense.

Marquez initially looked to be playing a waiting game behind the no.99 Ducati but events on lap nine appeared to alter his approach. When Andrea Dovizioso tumbled out of third with a front-end wash-out at turn five, Marc’s likeliest title threat was out of the running and the reigning champion was content to settle for second behind Lorenzo.

The loss of Dovizioso promoted Valentino Rossi to third on the Movistar Yamaha, a result which keeps him in touch with Marquez in the title chase, while Cal Crutchlow saw off Dani Pedrosa for fourth. Maverick Vinales recovered from yet another poor start to finish sixth ahead of Johann Zarco and Danilo Petrucci while Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Iannone rounded out the top ten in a race of attrition, no fewer than twelve riders dropping out.

 

2018 Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya: (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
199. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team40:13.56625
293. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team+4.47920
346. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+6.09816
435. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol+9.80513
526. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+10.64011
625. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+10.79810
75. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+13.4329
89. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+15.0558
919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team+22.0577
1029. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+24.1416
1144. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+36.5605
1245. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+38.2294
1317. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team+1:21.5263
1421. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+3 Laps2
NC55. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+4 Laps
NC53. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing+6 Laps
NC43. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+7 Laps
NC38. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+11 Laps
NC30. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU+11 Laps
NC42. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+13 Laps
NC4. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+16 Laps
NC10. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing+17 Laps
NC41. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+20 Laps
NC12. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+21 Laps
NC50. Sylvain GuintoliSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+22 Laps
NC36. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+24 Laps

