MotoGP

Lorenzo Ends Victory Drought at Mugello

Jorge Lorenzo - Photo Credit: Ducati

Jorge Lorenzo claimed his first Grand Prix victory for Ducati in spectacular fashion with a lights-to-flag win at Mugello. The Spaniard produced a performance reminiscent of his glorious title-winning years, leading every lap as Ducati secured a dominant 1-2 finish. Andrea Dovizioso’s second place boosted his title hopes on a day Marc Marquez failed to score after a mid-race crash.

The 90,000 strong home crowd had eyes only for polesitter Valentino Rossi but the Yamaha rider was immediately outdragged on the approach to San Donato by Lorenzo, falling to second. The home favourite was relegated to third on lap three by the aggressive Marquez but the championship leader suffered his first mid-race crash of the season, losing the front end of his Honda at Scarperia and falling out of point-scoring contention.

Rossi regained second as a result but any hopes of an Italian winner looked to be resting on the shoulders of Dovizioso who scythed past his compatriot at Savelli on lap seven. Andrea was a second adrift of his team-mate in the lead and with Lorenzo displaying his classic consistency of years gone by, the gap only grew as the race drew to a close.

In the end, Jorge finished six seconds clear of Dovizioso with Rossi holding off the Suzukis of Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins to claim third. Cal Crutchlow took sixth on the leading Honda ahead of Danilo Petrucci while Maverick Vinales paid the price for yet another disastrous start, only managing eighth ahead if Alvaro Bautista and Johann Zarco.

Marquez did continue after his early tumble but the attrition rate wasn’t enough to lift him into the points, the reigning champion winding up sixteenth.

 

2018 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Race Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/GapPts
199. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team41:43.23025
24. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team+6.37020
346. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+6.62916
429. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+7.88513
542. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR+7.90711
635. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol+9.12010
79. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+10.8989
825. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP+11.0608
919. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team+11.1547
105. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+17.6446
1144. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+20.2565
1255. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 3+22.4354
1353. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing+22.4643
1438. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing+22.4952
1521. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+26.6441
1693. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team+39.311
1710. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing+1:01.211
1830. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU+5 Laps
NC41. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+4 Laps
NC43. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing+22 Laps
NC12. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS+22 Laps
NC26. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team+23 Laps
NC17. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team+23 Laps
NC45. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini+23 Laps
NS51. Michele PirroDucatiDucati TeamInjured

