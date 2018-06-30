MotoGP

Marquez Grabs Assen Pole in Frantic Finale

Marc Marquez - Assen - Pole Position
Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Marc Marquez took his first pole position of the 2018 season after a dramatic finish to qualifying at Assen. The reigning champion, whose only previous pole this season was stripped away from him in Texas, produced a stunning fourth sector on his final lap to snatch pole position ahead of Cal Crutchlow and Valentino Rossi.

The qualifying session took a while to catch fire on Saturday afternoon with Jorge Lorenzo the only rider to set representative times on his first run, setting a 1:33.600, but the times would soon tumble as Marquez lowered the benchmark to a 1:33.330, ensuring he would return to the pits with provisional pole position.

The final runs commenced with Lorenzo circulating with the Suzuki of Andrea Iannone while the rest of the protagonists lapped together in a close group. This strategy appeared to be backfiring when Lorenzo regained top spot on a 1:33.167, a time bettered moments later by Iannone, but a flurry of last-gasp improvements transformed the qualifying picture.

2017 polesitter Johann Zarco was the first to improve, setting a 1:33.072, but a rapid final sector from Marquez saw him break into the 1:32s, securing him pole position. Crutchlow stole second at the rear of the group with Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso crossing the line virtually together for third and fourth respectively.

Alex Rins, who advanced with Zarco out of Q1, took fifth ahead of Maverick Vinales while Aleix Espargaro qualified an impressive seventh for Aprilia, relegating Zarco all the way back to eighth. Iannone and Lorenzo fell even further, despite having sat on top of the leaderboard a minute from time, ultimately finishing ninth and tenth.

 

2018 Motul TT Assen: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:32.791Q2
235. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:32.832Q2
346. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:32.850Q2
44. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:32.870Q2
542. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:32.933Q2
625. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:32.984Q2
741. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:33.029Q2
85. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:33.072Q2
929. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:33.120Q2
1099. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:33.167Q2
119. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:33.292Q2
1219. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:34.015Q2
1330. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:33.625Q1
1453. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:33.666Q1
1555. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:33.666Q1
1643. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:33.672Q1
1745. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:33.995Q1
1826. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:34.125Q1
1917. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:34.145Q1
2038. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.149Q1
2144. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:34.268Q1
2212. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:35.192Q1
2310. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:35.646Q1
NQ21. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDSNo TimeQ1

