Martin Continues Qualifying Dominance in Italy

Jorge Martin claimed his fourth consecutive pole position with another blistering display of single lap pace at Mugello. The Spaniard dominated the qualifying session in Italy, making a mockery of the theory that a slipstream was essential for a fast lap time, taking a comfortable pole all on his own.

Martin’s qualifying dominance didn’t ultimately come as much of a surprise, the Gresini rider having topped all three practice sessions earlier in the weekend. The biggest threat initially looked to be coming from his team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio who was the first rider to break into the 1:56s bracket but the young Italian failed to improve on the first run, causing him to slip down the order.

As the session approached the halfway stage, Martin took over provisional pole with a 1:56.685 and would hold onto top spot for the rest of the afternoon. The championship favourite even improved on his own time in the frantic late scramble but did so without the need for a slipstream down the long home straight, clocking a 1:56.634 all on his own.

The Japanese pairing of Tatsuki Suzuki and Ayumu Sasaki will join Martin on the front row after both produced career-best qualifying performances. Aron Canet will line up close behind in fourth with championship leader Marco Bezzecchi fifth on the grid for his home Grand Prix while Di Giannantonio’s failure to improve relegated him to sixth.

Niccolo Antonelli starts seventh ahead of Adam Norrodin and Marcos Ramirez with another rapid young Japanese talent, Kaito Toba, completing the top ten.

 

Moto3 Grand Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:56.634
224. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:56.824
371. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:56.844
444. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:56.858
512. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP1:56.875
621. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:56.905
723. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:56.937
87. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:56.993
942. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai1:57.087
1027. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:57.266
1122. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:57.306
1219. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:57.358
135. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai1:57.366
1433. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing1:57.463
1516. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:57.513
168. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:57.542
1748. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing1:57.572
1814. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team1:57.589
1917. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power1:57.606
2065. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing1:57.637
2184. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP1:57.678
2275. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:57.745
2376. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power1:57.779
2496. Manuel PaglianiHondaLeopard Junior Team1:57.863
2540. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:58.181
2672. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:58.319
2710. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:58.458
2841. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:58.578
2981. Stefano NepaKTMNRT Junior Team1:59.143
3011. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy1:59.711

