Martin Continues Qualifying Dominance in Italy

Jorge Martin claimed his fourth consecutive pole position with another blistering display of single lap pace at Mugello. The Spaniard dominated the qualifying session in Italy, making a mockery of the theory that a slipstream was essential for a fast lap time, taking a comfortable pole all on his own.

Martin’s qualifying dominance didn’t ultimately come as much of a surprise, the Gresini rider having topped all three practice sessions earlier in the weekend. The biggest threat initially looked to be coming from his team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio who was the first rider to break into the 1:56s bracket but the young Italian failed to improve on the first run, causing him to slip down the order.

As the session approached the halfway stage, Martin took over provisional pole with a 1:56.685 and would hold onto top spot for the rest of the afternoon. The championship favourite even improved on his own time in the frantic late scramble but did so without the need for a slipstream down the long home straight, clocking a 1:56.634 all on his own.

The Japanese pairing of Tatsuki Suzuki and Ayumu Sasaki will join Martin on the front row after both produced career-best qualifying performances. Aron Canet will line up close behind in fourth with championship leader Marco Bezzecchi fifth on the grid for his home Grand Prix while Di Giannantonio’s failure to improve relegated him to sixth.

Niccolo Antonelli starts seventh ahead of Adam Norrodin and Marcos Ramirez with another rapid young Japanese talent, Kaito Toba, completing the top ten.

Moto3 Grand Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Qualifying)